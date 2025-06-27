On Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m., Johnny Noviello, a Canadian citizen living in Florida, died in ICE custody, and the Canadian government is demanding answers.

Noviello, 49, came to the United States legally in 1988, and in 1991 was granted permanent legal resident status. In 2017, Noviello and his father were convicted in Volusia County, Florida, of racketeering and selling drugs, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, and he was sentenced to 12 months in prison (of which he served 125 days before being released for good behavior). He was checking in at the probation office when he was arrested by ICE and put in detention pending removal proceedings for having violated US drug laws.

He is the eighth person to die in ICE custody so far this year.

“Today, the Government of Canada was notified of the death of a Canadian citizen while in custody in the United States,” read a statement posted to Xitter by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand. “Consular officials are urgently seeking more information from US officials.”

It is known that Noviello had epilepsy, though he had managed not to die from it for 49 years prior to this incident.

Now, being a permanent resident, Noviello was not allowed to vote — but we know who he would have voted for if he could have. Because amidst approximately 80,000 memes about how life was better in the 1970s and ‘80s and how he was “a vending machine looked like this and a bag of Doritos looked like that-years-old” and the occasional pro-cop post, were several posts indicating his support for one Donald Trump.

Noviello didn’t have many political posts on his Facebook wall, but the few he did have suggest he was rather fond of the president whose policies ultimately led to his untimely death.

He was also, it seems, a member of a group called “Trump Train Unstoppable.”

Then there was this one …

I’m not posting these to suggest that his death is justified in some way. It’s not, especially if he did not get adequate medical treatment or did not have access to his epilepsy medication, neither of which would not be terrifically surprising.

“ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a not-entirely-believable statement. “Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained illegal alien denied emergent care.”

This is, seemingly, not true.

ICE is currently holding about 59,000 detainees, meaning that holding facilities, which have 41,500 detainee beds, are currently at 140 percent capacity. Stephen Miller has demanded agents ramp up the arrests from around 1,500 a day to 3,000 a day. Those are the kind of numbers that lead to medical issues, like epilepsy, being ignored. You cannot reasonably care for that number of people in that small of a space.

I couldn’t tell you what made a non-citizen with a history of drug offenses think that Donald Trump was his guy. Maybe he thought because he was white, because he was Canadian and not Mexican, that he was conservative, that he’d get a pass. He cheered for Donald Trump because he thought it would be other people getting hauled away to these detention centers and not him. Clearly, he was wrong.

