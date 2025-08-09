Candace Owens is just feeling really hurt right now, okay? Just very, very hurt.

The woman has spent over a year “transvestigating” France’s first lady Brigitte Macron — intent, for whatever reason, upon proving she was assigned male at birth. Actual hours of videos, based on zero evidence whatsoever, putting together her “case.” Her current theory is that there was a Brigitte Trogneux (Macron’s maiden name), but that she died at the age of 30 and on her deathbed told her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, to take her identity so that he could live as a woman as he wanted. This is somewhat undermined by the pictures of said brother at her husband’s inauguration and the fact that he sued other people who have spread this nonsense for libel. As they say, dead men file no lawsuits.

While Owens has conceded that the three children from Brigitte Macron’s first marriage to André-Louis Auzière (who look exactly like her) are her own, she maintains Brigitte actually “fathered” those children with his uncle’s niece, an entirely fictitious person named Brigitte Proba-Auzière.

Last month, Owens was hit with a defamation lawsuit from the Macrons, for having continued to repeat that lie and about a million other lies, despite the fact that she was sent, in December and February, piles of proof that not only was Brigitte Macron not trans, but that she was not her own brother, that her brother was alive and well and had been to both inaugurations, that her first husband did, in fact, exist and that she was not secretly related to Emmanuel Macron. They did not send evidence that Brigitte Macron did not actually recruit her husband in order to MKUltra him into a Manchurian Candidate, that the two of them are not involved in a Baphomet-worshiping pedophile sex cult, that they didn’t murder another journalist who was transvestigating Brigitte, because there’s just not really a way to disprove a delusion.

But that’s not why Owens is upset. In fact, she told Tucker Carlson that she hopes the lawsuit isn’t dropped, because she thinks that things will be revealed “in discovery” that will prove she’s been right all along.

She’s upset because Donald Trump has abandoned her in her time of need. Oh, the humanity of it all.

Owens was already pretty bummed that Trump had previously called her and told her to chill on the “Brigitte Macron has a penis!” nonsense, telling her that he met her on the Eiffel Tower and that “she looks like a woman to me.” According to Candace, she responded by saying “Respectfully, Mr. President, it's not my fault that he married somebody with a penis.” Burn! Except not. Because only really terrible people would care if he did.

Now, Owens is really hurt that Trump’s not coming to her defense over the lawsuit, claiming that it is his obligation to tell them that they can’t sue her for defamation because she’s an American and they’re not, and that’s against the Constitution. (It is, obviously, not against the Constitution.)

Here she goes, via Mediaite:

The more that I think about it, the more absurd it is. Now the Trump administration, who purports to care about free speech, that was what they ran on. Of course, they’re not doing any of that stuff anymore, they’re creating DEI for Israel and pushing through laws to redefine anti-Semitism.



But they pretended to care about free-speech, and you had JD Vance who went over there to Europe and gave a whole speech, ‘tsk,-tsk to all of you European leaders that are no longer listening to what your constituents want, and are instead punishing them for their speech. If the majority of your constituents think something, you can’t create laws and punish them.’ Like, right, that was kind of the gist of his speech. Like the markets have decided what they want, and now you’re punishing these people. That’s crazy, he said. America’s gonna be a leader, we don’t believe in this, we won’t support this.

Just to interject, that would be the trip during which Vance scolded the Germans for not wanting to be taken over by far-right Nazi sympathizers, whom 80 percent of the population voted against.

But please go on!

Then you have a literal European leader that is basically saying F you to the American Constitution, right? Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte are saying, “You know what, we don’t like that podcaster in America and we are gonna launch a lawsuit that’s never been launched before, an unprecedented lawsuit to impoverish her for speaking.” And both JD Vance and Trump have not issued a statement. In fact, where are the journalists even asking them to make a statement, okay? A state leader, a state leader is speaking about your constituent, and launching a lawsuit, and saying you’re gonna impoverish them for executing their First Amendment right — where are you? If you are Trump, the first thing you should have done if you purport to care about America and our Constitution, as you’re supposed to be the person that’s defending that day in and day out, you would come out and you would say, “I don’t even know whether I believe that she’s a man or woman, doesn’t matter,” right? “I didn’t watch the series,” fair, he didn’t watch the series. He could even say, like he said to me on the phone, that “I looked at her real close on the Eiffel Tower and it looked like a woman to me.” Okay, you can see all those things, but you should say, “It’s unacceptable. I’m a leader of this country and it is unacceptable that this leader would threaten the First Amendment in any way.”

Again, people from other countries are allowed to sue Americans, including for things like slander, libel, and defamation of character. Donald Trump has made it quite clear over the years that he is not a fan of the First Amendment when it comes to these kinds of lawsuits and believes he should be able to sue anyone who says anything mean about him whether it’s true or not.

He also has absolutely no history of standing up for people unless he believes it benefits him in some way.

Owens continued:

We don’t need Pam Bondi rushing to issue a statement about a college male that’s been shoved by a student for wearing an IDF shirt, okay? We don’t need the federal government getting involved on something so meaningless. But we might need our federal government when it comes to this, okay? The job of the federal government is to defend us against foreign invaders. And I would pretty much say Emmanuel Macron right now is being a foreign invader. But no, they’re silent. They are silent. And that’s a pretty loud silence right now. Because like if I remove myself out of the situation, it is crazy that Trump has been silent on this matter, especially after Emmanuel Macron flew and tried to get Trump to shut me up. He knows! He knows what Emmanuel Macron is doing and how desperate he is to do it. So why is he allowing this attack on our speech? It’s crazy.

For the record, Owens is one of the few, the proud, the people who actually are only really opposed to what’s happening in Gaza because they have an issue with Jewish people. Indeed, she linked her Macron conspiracy to another conspiracy, that “the world is being run by a gang of Satanic pedophiles masquerading as Jewish people.” This is in line with the beliefs of “transvestigators” who spend their days “proving” that every powerful person or celebrity in the world — nay, in history — has been given a sex change by Satan himself.

But I digress!

It’s usually very hard for a public figure to file a defamation suit. We have very, very high standards for that, and for good reason. One doesn’t just need to prove that something someone said or wrote about them was false, but that it was done with actual malice — that either they knew it was false and said it anyway, or they said it with a “reckless disregard” for the truth.

In our gal Candi’s case, there’s a pretty clear “reckless disregard for the truth” situation, as she’s been given ample evidence that her claims are not true and chosen to ignore it all. I guess we’ll see how that works out for her.

