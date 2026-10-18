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josephebacon
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The Trump administration told an appellate court Friday that a president could do whatever he wants with records that include the nation’s most guarded secrets — and potentially even sell them on eBay.

John Bailey, a Justice Department attorney, argued that the 1978 Presidential Records Act is unconstitutional, a conclusion the department made in April. The post-Watergate law says that all official records created or received by presidents are U.S. government property.

He didn’t back down, even when Judge Patricia Millett tossed out an extreme hypothetical. “Can the president then offer on eBay to sell them, all of our national security secrets, to the highest bidder? They’re his property,” she said. “Can he?” Bailey stammered at first, but eventually replied, “The Presidential Records Act is unconstitutional would not be a bar to that —”

https://www.joemygod.com/2026/10/doj-says-trump-could-sell-national-secrets-on-ebay/

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josephebacon
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WankFRAUD keeps a straight face when he says this...

WELKER: You urged Congress to pass this law in Sen. Graham's memory. Do you agree with President Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Russia?

LANKFORD: He is choosing the American people first is what he's doing

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3my5t4p6kqa2e

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