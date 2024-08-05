Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

More burning shit down in England as the Nazis and far-Right are still attacking mosques and police stations and hotels full of refugees (CNN) and throwing rocks at Filipina nurses on their way to work (Mirror) following the horrific attack by a Black kid — now named (BBC) despite being underage, to counter the disinformation first created by a Russian fake news site that it was a Muslim guy who didn’t exist and I for one find that fair! Anyway, the shit burning downing. (Gift link New York Times)

Joe Biden, fresh off getting our hostages from Russia, would like to get our (there are still eight Americans being held as of June) and Israel’s hostages back from Hamas too, but Netanyahu could give two shits. “Stop bullshitting me,” Biden told him, and so say the fuck we all. Biden also would like Netanyahu to stop trying to bait Iran into a full-fledged war too, also. (Times of Israel)

What Judge Tanya Chutkan’s going to be doing for the next two weeks, now that the election interference case (go, it’ll be wild) is back to her from the Supreme Court. Which of the riots were “official acts”? Guess she’ll have to do some judging! (Joyce Vance)

Progressives for Harris! Kickoff call TONIGHT! (Action Network)

Child care, family leave, and elder care (plus bringing back the expanded Child Tax Credit for poor people) were close to my single issue in 2020 (climate change is first). On Kamala’s caregiving agenda.

“She could walk away from that first term saying that I brought America its first paid family leave and universal pre-K, and a refundable child tax credit that basically ends child poverty ― that’d be a hell of a legacy,” Bharat Ramamurti, former deputy director of the National Economic Council, told HuffPost. “That’s really within grasp.”

I think that would be pretty pretty pretty good! (HuffPost)

Did we get Tim Walz yet? The glowingest profile of a Democrat — football coach and first adviser to the gay-straight alliance! — that ever was wrote! (Gift link Washington Post)

Michigan’s investigating Elon Musk’s fraudy “voter” “registration” website. GIT EM MICHIGAN. (CNBC / previously at Wonkette)

Be careful in the South, everybody, DEBBY’s coming at you. (Weather.gov)

Also, by the way, one goal of Project 2025 is to break up NOAA and ban the government from giving you free information about “the weather.” Because they say it’s part of “the climate change hoax.” Just FYI. (LA Times)

American Climate Corps, American Climate Corps, YAYYYYYY AMERICAN CLIMATE CORPS! (Grist)

Talking about the abortion you and your wife decided to have, even while promising to outlaw it because women only have abortions because they “can’t keep their skirts down,” is a pretty interesting strategy for a gubernatorial campaign ad, North Carolina Lt. Gov. lunatic Mark Robinson. (The “keeping your skirts down” isn’t part of the ad. THIS TIME.) Pretty pretty pretty interesting! (NBC News)

Fifth Circuit says Black and Latinos can’t join together to say they’re jointly being discriminated against on the basis of race in the Voting Rights Act, so ain’t that some Fifth Circuit shit. Next up, they will say you can’t be South Asian and Black, better pick one. (Gift link New York Times)

The “wandering officers” who float from law enforcement job to law enforcement job, like this walking time bomb who — in his fourth job in six years — shot Sonya Massey in the face. (CNN)

Guys, don’t give your money to scam pacs. If you don’t specifically know who they are — Gabby Giffords, Emily’s List, whatever Gretchen Whitmer wants you to give to, the anti-gun kids — do not give your money to random-ass people texting your shit! The Right has been utterly grifted by these losers for 50 years now, and now they want to siphon off all our Activism Moneys. Here’s another bad example! (The Bulwark)

That is a LOT of Trump and Vance crazy for just one week, Dana Milbank! A LOT! (Gift link Washington Post)

As per Vance’s patron Peter Thiel, women shouldn’t be allowed to vote. But is he right? Slate investigates!

Country peach dumplings, fuck yeah. (All Recipes)

