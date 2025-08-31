Breaking up after a serious relationship is never easy. While Canadians continue to collectively say no to sleepovers south of the border no matter how cheap the flights to Vegas are now, Americans spent about $2.5 billion CAD taking off to the Great White North between January and March, an increase of 27 percent from the same period a year ago when there was a sane president and the exchange rate wasn’t that much different.

Keep in mind this means an increase in visits to Canada in winter.

One of the country’s least enticing provinces might also soon see an influx of visitors thanks to a new hit song by an American about the pain of ending a relationship because the dumbest timeline ever still has its moments of irony.

“I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone / Well, fuck this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan,” sings Chappell Roan in her new single “The Subway” currently sitting at #3 on Billboard’s Top 100 and causing a seismic shift in online interest in the prairie province.

The queer icon admits it was chosen simply because they needed somewhere that rhymes with “gone” and settled on the breadbasket place with the funny name best known for being Canada’s only rectangular province.

Which it actually isn’t.

She’d be even less likely to run into her ex by moving to the even funnier-sounding Blanc-Sablon, although she’d have to learn weird French and most Canadians have never heard of the largest town in northeastern Quebec either.

“It’s about time Saskatchewan got recognized globally,” Roan recently told Kiwi radio host Zane Lowe, presumably without intentionally disrespecting the Proclaimers, who gave the place a shout-out in the protest song “Cap in Hand” a full decade before the 27-year-old was born. (It goes without saying the Scottish duo put in the miles themselves and have toured the province repeatedly.) “I’ve never been there but promise I will perform one day and I also just love that the capital is called Regina.”

This is major news in a province A-listers rarely bother visiting and that is still recovering from their rejected offer to Taylor Swift to temporarily rename the city Swift Current in her honor in exchange for a stop on the Eras tour. No friendship bracelets for them! Katy Perry also recently passed on a performing in a place where the new guy she might be dating is widely despised.

The Conservatives handily won 13 out of 14 available seats in the last federal election, with the sole Liberal victor taking the mostly uninhabited north. Regina may be best known for being — in Mick Jagger’s words — “the city that rhymes with fun,” but the name is actually from the Latin for queen and meant as tribute to Queen Victoria, who also never visited the place.

But the self-styled Queen City is very much not a special place where boys and girls can all be queens every single day like at the Pink Pony Club, and progressives fantasizing of escaping the Fourth Reich to Saskatchewan like the way Vietnam draft dodgers made British Columbia home should know it’s actually a pretty backwards place despite having once elected North America’s first socialist government.

MAGA minstrel Sean Feucht, for example, recently saw permits revoked for several free outdoor shows across the country once local officials got wind of what the hate preacher was actually all about, but the show in Saskatoon nonetheless went on without much of a hitch.

The Midwest Princess and/or fans might be equally disappointed to learn the province’s third largest city, Prince Albert, is named for the aforementioned queen’s consort instead of peener piercings. Even worse news might be that the village of Climax is named for a brand of 19th century chewing tobacco and has no more bragging rights to calling itself O-town than Ottawa does.

But hopefully she’ll follow through on the promise to play the prairies if not relocate permanently as it would put a spotlight on a new law brought in by the governing Saskatchewan Party requiring the parents of kids who want to use different names or pronouns at school be informed. The policy was forced through by Premier Scott Moe, a man who talks about the sanctity of children’s changing rooms a lot, using the notwithstanding clause, essentially the rarely used nuclear option in Canadian legalese that allows provinces to override Ottawa on certain portions of the charter for a period of five years.

The courts recently ruled a challenge by UR Pride, a group connected with the University of Regina, can continue and the new law on outing kids to their possibly bigoted parents could even be struck down before the star follows through on the promise to bring a little love to the prairies.

She could even put on a show in a town that wouldn’t need renaming simply for the rhyming opportunity of “fuck this city, I’m movin’ to Estevan, Saskatchewan.”

