User's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

CANADA HAS A RURAL WIDE SPOT IN THE ROAD CALLED CLIMAX TOO?

I learn so much here!

16 replies
Queen Méabh's avatar
Queen Méabh
1hEdited

When I was going to college in Spain in 1975-76, I had 2 weeks of spring break so I traveled around Spain by bus by myself, which was not an entirely safe thing for a 19-yr-old woman to do, but I was fearless. I had very little $$. I met a nice older man in Burgos who offered to drive me to Valladolid so I could save the bus fare. We had talked for a long time, and he seemed OK, so I accepted. Big mistake. In the middle of absolutely fucking nowhere he made sexual advances, which I refused, so he dumped me out on the side of the road.

I had to hitchhike, which was very dangerous, but I had no choice as the nearest town was MILES away. And then a big, black Mercedes came down the country highway and saw me and stopped to offer me a ride. The driver was dressed in a very expensive Italian suit and said he was a lawyer from Madrid and that as soon as he saw me he knew what had happened. His English was perfect. He asked where I was from. I didn't want to say USA because then Spanish men immediately assumed I was a whore, so I said "Canada." He asked what city. I said "A small town in Saskatchewan" because I figured he'd never heard of it.

Well fuck me if he hadn't gotten his law degree in Toronto, which is why he spoke such perfect English. I quickly made up the name of a town in Saskatchewan which he had never heard of, of course.

He was a perfect gentleman and drove me to a highly recommended hostel in Valladolid.

I didn't write down his name, but if he's still out there, then "Thank You Señor Lawyer from Madrid for being such a gentleman, and I'm sorry I lied to you, but it's now 50 years later and I wish I really was from Saskatchewan. Who knew?"

I never told my parents about this experience. What they didn't know wouldn't hurt them.

7 replies
232 more comments...

