Oh lordy, the white MAGA masculinity warriors have found themselves a new Jesus, and go figure, it is a Russian hockey player who has triumphed over the oppression visited upon him by LGBTQ+ people. Or rather, he triumphed over a gay hockey jersey. Because he didn't want to wear it. Because he was scared Russian Orthodox Jesus would swat him on the bottom right there on the ice hockey rink if he wore the jersey.

This is what is called religious freedom, and it is very serious business.

Ivan Provorov plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, which recently had a Pride Night, as so many sports teams do. There was a pregame skate, where the players wore the gay jersey. Ivan did not want to wear the jersey, so Ivan did not do the preskate. And this is why Ivan's name will end up in the book of martyrs. “I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices,” said Ivan, like a sneering idiot who was taught by very stupid people that sexuality and gender identity are some casual choice. “But my choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.” Whatever, buddy.

For his actions, Provorov was burned at the stake faced no consequences, actually. His coach said fine, it's about his religion, and said he didn't ever think about benching the dude. Of course the team persisted in being all supportive of LGBTQ+ people, which probably victimized the dude a whole lot .

The Washington Post points out that the current patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, said back in March that the war in Ukraine was right and just because of gay pride parades.

“Today there is a test for the loyalty to this new world order, a kind of pass to that ‘happy’ world, the world of excess consumption, the world of false ‘freedom.’ Do you know what this test is? The test is very simple and at the same time terrible — it is the gay pride parade.”

Indeed, there's a major religious aspect to what really is Russia's holy war against Ukraine, and the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church is not so much a religious leader per se as he is a viciously anti-LGBTQ asshole who lives all the way up Vladimir Putin's ass.

The geopolitical context seems pertinent.

So that is the white MAGA weenuses' new martyr, may his memory be a blessing, but don't worry, he got better.

“Ivan Provorov has principles. The NHL does not. God bless Ivan Provorov!” — Charlie Kirk (@Charlie Kirk) 1674061839

Oh for fucks sake.

So Charlie Kirk is positively creaming himself over this.

Let us look at the most pathetic thing in the world, from Kirk's show yesterday. The National Hockey League (NHL) has been "taken over by the LGBTQ mafia," and "The people that came out of the closet now want you to live in the closet," said Charlie. (Hahahaha, sounds like a movie trailer for a SCARY HORROR MOVIE!)

CHARLIE KIRK: The NHL really has been captured by Canadian influences in more ways than one.

He means gay.

I was watching this clip of this fellow, I don’t know who he is or, I’m sure we could get his title, but he’s just ranting on TV and he says, nothing makes me more angry than when you do not participate in my night of inclusion. I’m going to force you to be involved in our inclusion night. Really? Is that what inclusion is all about?

We bet that's exactly what happened.

I thought it was supposed to have all different perspectives. Diversity is our strength, no, no, no, no, no. It’s diversity is our strength as long as you wear the rainbow flag. As long as you participate in the new replacement civil religion that is birthed out of the LGBTQ alphabet mafia.

We've explained it a thousand times, but "diversity" doesn't mean including the perspectives of both the Jewish people and the Nazis, it doesn't mean including the perspectives of both Black people and the Ku Klux Klan, and it doesn't mean including the perspectives of LGBTQ+ people and also the religious conservatives who want to see them eliminated.

Fuck. You.

The best way to explain the kind of, new alphabet mafia is the people that came out of the closet now want you to live in the closet.

LOL.

It’s not about inclusivity, it’s about revenge.

Such withering snowflakes.

OK, so you have Ivan Provorov, did I say that right, Provorov, OK. He refused in the warmups to wear a rainbow flag jersey because he said it goes up against his Russian Orthodox religion, which is exactly right. And he also refused to use their hockey stick.

Not the gay homosexual hockey stick.

NHL Flyers defenseman, on refusing to wear the rainbow jersey for warmups, God bless him, seriously.

God bless him, didn't wear the shirt during warmups, seriously, just like the hero in the Mariah Carey song.

I’m not trying to bash hockey players, what I am is, I am incredibly critical and bothered by how another institution, another cultural practice has been completely taken over by the LGBTQ mafia.

He's so mad. In the full clip he demands that if his listeners like hockey, they explain themselves to him, Charlie Kirk, because him, Charlie Kirk, is mad at hockey and wants hockey to fail, because gay.

Charlie Kirk is an emotionally healthy and mentally stable man.

You betcha for sure.

