Guy who thinks he’s the master race, we guess

It seems redundant to say, and we just said it in the headline, but Christ, Vice President JD Vance is a fucking bigot.

One wonders exactly where he gets it. Did a non-white girl berate him so thoroughly for his obvious inadequacies that it left a gaping void where his soul is supposed to be, like we assume happened with Stephen Miller? Is this related to his shitty book and shittier movie, since that’s reportedly the origin story for when his ugly hairy baby-fatted face decided it was time to do evil forever, after everyone pointed at the movie and laughed?

Is he just a particularly craven Nazi, willing to tell any lie he needs to tell to advance his own power and appeal to the grunting masses? Is this from all the time he’s spent inhaling the grundles of guys like Curtis Yarvin and Peter Thiel? (The latter of course being the daddy who bought him his entire life.)

What Nazi apologist “historians” are filling the urinal troughs he’s drinking out of these days? Same ones as usual? Just trying to look cool in front of the actual German far-right extremists he’s so boned up for?

Yeah, whatever it is, he’s a real piece of shit.

And the past couple of days he’s been on a piece of shit media tour ride to show us all what a vile, racist piece of shit he really is.

Let us briefly tick through some videos.

In a podcast with Miranda Devine released yesterday, Vance said that “it is totally reasonable and acceptable for American citizens to look at their next-door neighbors and say, ‘I want to live next to people I have something in common with,’” and what he meant by that is people who speak the same language he speaks. The context is that he was bitching about people moving in next door who have a “totally different culture, totally different ways of interacting,” who (he says) move in 20 people to a house.

Of course, he makes stink faces and paints as extreme a picture as he can to appeal to his fellow bigots, but what he’s saying is that he believes white people should be able to decide whether or not they want to ban non-white people from living next door to him. Because waaaaaah, they don’t share the same “culture” as him.

As we briefly touched on this morning, the “culture” white bearded racists like Vance want to preserve is not a real culture, just a collection — a mélange if you will, a melting pot, a lukewarm green bean casserole made from a recipe on the back of a can of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup — of beta cuck little bitch whining about all their inferiority complexes.

In the same interview, Vance continued to spread the totally debunked lie that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs, because that’s the kind of lying motherfucker he is. Now, in his telling, it’s a THIRD of Springfield, Ohio, eating cats and dogs.

As he explained during the campaign, JD Vance will make up whatever lies he needs to make — blood libel whomever he needs to blood libel, in other words — if it helps you see things his (Nazi) way.

Vance carried these themes further last night during an event in Oxford, Mississippi, where thousands of white students lined up in the rain to go to a Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss, probably because none of the kids could get any of their crosses to stay lit, not in that downpour, might as well go to an indoor Klan rally.

A brave student asked him how many legal immigrants is the right amount, and he went on this weird soliloquy suggesting that without all these brown people, American culture would magically cohere, like the Good Old Days.

(The fantasy of pigfucking white racists going back decades is that those of us who are white all secretly want to be Nazis just like them, we are just not brave enough to do it, but maybe we will be if all the non-white people are somehow eliminated. There’s a lot of psychology and coping in there, the fantasy that they have something attractive to offer the world that we’re all missing out on being a big one.)

Vance said, “We have to get the overall numbers way, way down.” He wouldn’t nail down how many non-white legal immigrants should be allowed, but said it’s “far less than what we’ve been accepting,” further explaining that we just can’t have all these immigrants until we have a “common community” (he means white supremacist) again. Painting the imaginary horror picture of Joe Biden greeting hordes of invading brown people at the southern border that white pigfuck racists masturbate in shivering fear to each night, he said:

“When something like that happens, you’ve got to allow your own society to cohere a little bit, to build a sense of common identity, for all the newcomers — the ones who are going to stay — to assimilate into American culture. Until you do that, you’ve got to be careful about any additional immigration, in my view.”

JD Vance can only force so many people to be subjugated by the white man at once, y’all. Gotta be “careful” how many new immigrants you add to the curdled mayonnaise stew he’s making (it is his old family recipe), if you add too many too fast, America will end up too spicy.

Here is a long video of the brave woman’s question. The Tennessee Holler summarizes it well:

The brave woman asked how Vance squares this with being married to a Hindu, Indian woman, raising two interracial children. How are you teaching your children that your dad’s culture isn’t better than your mom’s? (Pretty sure he isn’t.) Why all the focus on Christianity? And:

“And when you talk about too many immigrants here, when did you guys decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream?” the woman asked. “How can you as a vice president stand there and say that ‘We have too many of them now, and we are going to take them out’ to people who are here rightfully so by paying the money that you guys asked us? You gave us the path and now how can you stop it and tell us we don’t belong here anymore?”

And here is the full exchange:

Vance tried to insist that he was only talking about illegal immigration, but then immediately got excited about passing future laws to reduce legal immigration, and generally he just acted like a dismissive little bitch toward this woman. The clip ends with Vance saying, “there’s too many people who want to come to the United States of America, and my job as vice president is not to look out for the interests of the whole world, it’s to look out for the people of the United States.”

And all the little 19-year-old nativist trash Bayleighs and Cassideighs and Hunters of Ole Miss roared.

Elsewhere at the Ole Miss appearance, here is Vance babbling and rubbing himself about the extremely racist immigration reform act passed in the 1920s, which he seems to believe created some kind of white utopia where everybody became the same and part of the same “culture.”

Which law was that? The one that basically made all the non-white immigration stop, essentially banned Asians and Mexicans from coming here, and made sure the United States wasn’t a safe refuge for Jews fleeing the Nazis.

Or as the Trump Reich calls it, Utopia.

We know one thing for sure, and it’s that we’d choose to live next door to the brave woman who asked JD Vance that question long before we’d choose to live next to the vile bigot garbage that is JD Vance.

Christ, what a fucking piece of shit.

Open thread.

