ziggywiggy
1h

The Anxiety Dragon battles continue. My normal way of dealing with battling my anxiety dragon and getting through the need to leave the house is lots of planning. I love google street view for this reason. I've gotten better and better at dealing with it. But over the last couple months I have been dealing with a medication change. Having to learn new ways to cope with stress. Today my anti-anxiety plans got disrupted at the very last second. None of my tricks to stop the anxiety attack were going to work. This time it didn't turn into panic, instead my brain kind of turned itself off.

That was better than a panic attack for the place and time. I did not walk off into the wind and rain as that desperate need for escape was shut down. Instead I listened to music and breathed. Our brains are amazing. I got my feet under me again.

The thing about this anxiety disorder is it is not rational, it is not about something I should normally be anxious about. Because that is just normal, expected anxiety. Took a lot of therapy to figure that out. Mixing the two up, not good. Once I did it made it easier to deal with. Maybe this can help someone.

Thanks Wonkette night therapists, now to our weather report.

Very windy and stormy here, I heard a big gust and then kind of a popping noise and the power went out. It came right back on fortunately. More wind and rain through the evening and Friday will blow leaves off trees, watch for slick roadways.

ziggywiggy
3h

Through SpongeBob SquarePants I learned that the word fuck is a sentence enhancer. TBF they used a dolphin sound in place of the actual word but this episode was hilarious and why potheads like me love it so much. https://youtu.be/-tyk3CiBL2g?si=_OdQdYG0ZINW2cTJ

10 replies
