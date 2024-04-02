Easter canceler.

Right-wing Christian nationalist fascist scumbags — whose ongoing tantrum over their loss of cultural supremacy and relevance we all have to live within — have decided that Joe Biden spent Easter Sunday personally stuffing Jesus back in His holy tomb and forcing the savior to adopt They/Them pronouns. This because, after Biden made his Happy Easter declaration, he also issued a proclamation for the Trans Day of Visibility, which happened to fall on the same day as Easter this year. (Trans Day doesn’t move around, obviously. Easter does.)

They are never, ever letting this one go. It’s an election year, after all, and these people are remarkably lazy. This is too easy for them.

Additionally, they are outraged because the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll featured some damned egg decorating contest that used the same rules it’s used for 45 years, which prohibit overt religious displays. It wasn’t a problem when Donald Trump was president, or George W. Bush, or Reagan. These things only send right-wing shit-goblins into histrionics when a Democrat is in office. Because they aren’t real issues and they don’t involve real people’s real feelings.

(Right here, we will give the Daily Caller rare credit for retracting its original bullshit story about the eggs.)

All this leads us to two truths:

These ingrown pubes know they’re lying, or if they don’t, they are taking their marching orders from people who know they’re lying. This is not about Trans Day of Visibility falling on Easter. This is about Trans Day of Visibility falling on any day. This is about trans people existing and being visible. Right-wing, mostly white Christians want transgender people to not exist. And quite frankly, they really don’t care how that’s achieved.

You might ask, “What’s stopping these people from practicing their faith in peace? Why does this bother them so much?” Because for Christian nationalist MAGA garbage, they are not truly practicing their religious faith unless they are able to force it down everyone else’s throats. Theirs is not a strong, self-assured, calm faith, and despite what they preach, it’s not about a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It’s a weak, needy performative display that requires everybody else to clap for it, to admire it, to show it deference, and to agree that it’s superior to all others.

Else-wise, how can they maintain their delusions that they have something the rest of us don’t?

Let’s look at this new meltdown from the website of the Family Research Council, one of the most influential Christian hate groups in DC.

It reads:

Late last week, the Biden administration prohibited children from expressing their Christian faith while redesignating Easter Sunday as the “Transgender Day of Visibility.” Biden literally banished Christianity from a children’s contest celebrating its most joyful holiday while exalting a radical and harmful ideology in its place.

Oh so dramatic! Biden banned children from expressing their Christian faith! (No.) He “redesignated” Easter as the Trans Day of Visibility! (No.) He “literally banished Christianity from a children’s contest”! (No.)

Nothing these people believe is true. Their lives are built around lies. Period.

The whiny writer, Ben Johnson, bitches and moans for many lines about the rules for the Easter Egg decorating contest, without bothering to check — or admit — and see that Biden didn’t institute the rules at all, that they weren’t new.

The Biden administration banned religious imagery alongside “bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.” These rules, overseen by the nation’s “devout Catholic” president, stigmatize the majority of Americans, who believe in God.

Note the fundamentalist Christian deceit, where they pretend the majority of Americans’ belief in God means the majority of Americans are vile bigots like them.

The instructions ask children to depict “a favorite activity, scenery in your state, your military family, a day-in-your life, etc.” But what if the child’s “favorite activity” is exclaiming, “Christ is risen!” in church Easter morning?

Straw man argument, that child is imaginary and a dork. But mostly imaginary.

What if a day in this child’s life does not go by without thinking about the empty tomb that gives them eternal life?

Children of Easter egg-decorating age? Goodness. This guy hasn’t met many kids, we don’t think.

The FRC dude bitches and whines about Biden did this, Biden did that. Again, he either knows he’s lying, or he’s unquestioningly regurgitating words from someone else who knows they are.

He whines that “Christian children are second-class citizens in Biden’s America.”

He lists a bunch of “scientific” facts — all the links go back to the Family Research Council hate group website, strangely — attacking transgender people.

He cites statistics on poor mental health outcomes for trans people, but goes ahead and absolves Christian nationalist abusers for their role in creating the societal stigma that leads to those poor mental health outcomes.

He gets in a few digs at gay people, because of course.

He makes flaccid attempts to debunk the debunkings, to prove that this really was the evil plan of Biden and Big Trans all along, to replace Easter and kill the risen Christ. (The RNC tried something similar, saying White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s thorough debunking of all of their ridiculous complaining was, itself, a lie.)

And again, throughout, if you read between the lines, the FRC dude DEMANDS that we clap for his religious beliefs. That we put them back up on a pedestal. That we agree that they are more important than any other beliefs or people. That the rest of us step aside.

There is, unsurprisingly, nothing to suggest any right-wing Christian was denied their right to show up at church bright and early on Sunday morning, wearing their finest, loudly singing “Christ the Lord is risen today!” (Much less that Joe Biden or transgender people took away that right. Catholic Joe Biden did similarly! As did many transgender Americans who are practicing Christians, we are sure!)

There is nothing to suggest anyone was censored from posting “He is risen!” on social media, or that their friends were forbidden from replying “He is risen indeed!” (Though if any one of them failed to get enough likes or retweets for that, we are sure we’ll hear about shadowbanning.)

Similar pieces exist all over the right-wing ass armpits of the internet. The Federalist is screaming, “Biden’s Defiling Of Easter Sunday With An Imaginary Transgender Holiday Was A Punitive Decision!” The Federalist is also screaming, “Nobody Believes Biden’s Transgender Celebration On Easter Was A Coincidence!”

We saw one particularly sniveling MAGA clownfart trying out that old canard, “Does anyone seriously think there is any chance in hell Biden would proclaim (another) transgender day on a Muslim holiday?” Well, it’s currently Ramadan, you dumb fucking hick, so …

Sweet Jesus, what bellyaching.

Nothing happened to these people. Their whines are not real and they are not worthy of anyone’s consideration.

Let them all cry it out.

