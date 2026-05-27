Wonkette

Wonkette

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Belasaurius's avatar
Belasaurius
5h

I am going to get so drunk the day it happens

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23 replies
Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
5h

That's the lamest fucking thing I've ever seen and I've been looking at these idiots for a dozen years. Plus, I live in Ohio.

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