Doktor Zoom
5h

I liked the Menswear Guy's take, too: "this looks like a trick daffy duck would put up to get bugs bunny into 'the oval office'"

https://bsky.app/profile/dieworkwear.bsky.social/post/3m4w5x2e7rc2x

Queen Méabh
5hEdited

My father had dementia for 12 years. When I couldn't take care of him at home anymore he had to go into a nursing home, but it soon developed that when he was walking back from the dining room to his bedroom, he would get confused and go into someone else's bedroom and actually get into the bed.

Well he was a violin maker and fiddle player for most of his adult life, so I found a large poster with a close-up HD photo of a violin on it, framed it, hung it on the outside of his bedroom door, and told him to "Look for the fiddle." This worked perfectly. He never got lost again.

So yeah, this sign outside the Oval Office is highly suspicious.

