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aktlib101's avatar
aktlib101
4h

Bonus win:

"Fucking incredible that we're going to have a Senate where nobody has to give a fuck what

John Fetterman thinks."

https://cdn.viafoura.net/livecomments/media/00000000-0000-4000-8000-306d6cb5f704/00000000-0000-4000-8000-1b2a7f0f4726/01a1a666-706b-7283-809b-9ecce74e0517/01a1a7d3-b80f-71d7-bae6-25084c4d3439_original.png

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John_atx's avatar
John_atx
4h

The Texas State Board of Education has flipped and now is Democratic. This is a big deal. Not only for Texas, but for public schools nationwide due to the board’s influence on textbooks.

Also too, the State House of Representatives is now majority Democrat. This means a Democratic Speaker of the Texas House.

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