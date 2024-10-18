Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

This guy who led the marketing for “The Apprentice” is real real sorry, America. Yeah, he sure is. (US News) CNN is now paywalling its news — stupid, shortsighted, might as well lock up the deodorant too and then shut down your store because nobody’s shopping there — but anyway, they found the company selling the “Trump” “watches,” and one of our commenters found an Archive link.

Well no shit Mitch McConnell called Trump “stupid” and “despicable.” He’s got eyes. (AP)

Kamala Harris in Wisconsin.

Tim Walz isn’t being a puss about our trans friends. He’s right there. (Erin in the Morning) Here’s the podcast. (We Can Do Hard Things)

Joe Biden needs to put a lot more pressure on Israel than this letter stating we might think about stopping sending them arms. Like for instance, we could stop sending them arms. (Politico) Supposedly some big swinging Hamas dick is dead now, so I’m sure Netanyahu will be happy to end the war. (AP)

Native American voting fucking matters. It matters so much that I remember when in North Dakota, they made every kind of ID applicable to voter ID … except tribal ID and military ID, because Native Americans have by far the highest military service rate of any group. (I think Amelia Mavis Christnot left that part out of this essay; it was really something!) They’re both allowed now, and I can’t find when that law changed. ANYWAY! (Think Big Picture)

It’s been three weeks, and a lot of North Carolina still doesn’t have water. How people are organizing to help each other and themselves for drinking, bathing, shitting, but damn. FEMA. Fix it. (AP) Really, really good, interesting deep dive with A Expert on North Carolina’s voting and demographics. Really! (Politico)

The red state As-G lawsuit against the abortion pill — again — buries “we need more teen moms for our birthrate” all the way on pages 189 and 190 of its 199 page filing, so you know they’re really proud of their argument! (Court Listener)

Longread on this antivaxx mommyblogger we mentioned here during the RFK Jr./Olivia Nuzzi foofaraw. (She was of the very informed opinion that her bosom friend Nuzzi was totally stalking poor unwilling RFK Jr.) Apparently she’s got a BILLION followers and SO MANY dollars and we all should do that, probably. (Mother Jones)

ActBlue to scam PACS: GTFO! Good! Grifting is for Republicans. (The Bulwark)

From the comments, wildfire risks means Wyoming rangers are no longer … blowing up dead horses? Well, whatever it takes. (The Guardian)

Hmmm, I finally finally finally made a retirement account, at Fidelity. Maybe I should roll that over somewhere else, if their judgment is so bad they think Trump would be good for “high earners” (I am not one). (Fidelity)

Welcome to my mansion, that I live in and I own. (Estate Sales)

