Something happened at Davos that caused Donald Trump to roll over on Greenland, which the president has been referring to as “Iceland” all week, because of the dementia:

Yes, the children of Greenland can sleep tight tonight without worrying that the Great Satan America is going to kill them while they sleep, because Donald Trump, AKA President TACO, has chickened out again.

Let us translate so that future space aliens surveying the wreckage of Earth/the mainstream media understand:

Bitch does not have “framework of a future deal.” There is no understanding. He caved. We already could do whatever we want on Greenland from a military standpoint. Christ, they were willing to look the other way if we wanted to store nukes there back in the day. Trump has been saying he needs to own Greenland for “psychological” reasons, and he will not get to do that, because … Because bitch CAVED.

Here is Trump on CNBC saying he’s got a “concept of a plan” on Greenland, which he’s been referring to as Iceland all week. Yes, he literally said “concept of a plan,” because everything is that stupid.

Again, since the American media will not understand what has happened, let’s be clear that whatever happened, Trump got nothing. He is right there saying he has “pretty much a concept of a deal” with NATO on Greenland because NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said something that convinced Senile Grandpa America that he got a Concepts of an Art of a Deal on Greenland, just like Stephen Miller said something that’s convinced Senile Grandpa America that he’s ended eight wars, but Trump got nothing.

The media was confused yesterday after Trump’s speech to Davos, where he allegedly said he wouldn’t attack Iceland (Greenland). Let’s use ABC News as our bad example of how not to journalism:

Now let’s roll tape and see what Trump actually said, and we don’t have to go far, since ABC News included the full quote:

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that,” Trump said. “Now everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, good.’ That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force,” Trump said. “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Now, ABC News, does that sound like Trump “ruled out” attacking Greenland? Or does it sound like he’s being his typical mob boss self, issuing veiled threats?

Oh well, no matter, because he caved (for now) and got nothing.

Trump spent part of his speech at Davos bragging that there’s a man at NATO who calls him “Daddy,” because Trump thinks Mark Rutte calls him Daddy, because Trump is too stupid to understand that when Rutte said that last year at the NATO Summit, he was just playing Trump like a fiddle, which is what he seems to be doing now too.

Here is Trump yesterday explaining that before he started talking about Iceland (Greenland), they all called him “Daddy.”

Fox News daddies’ boys like Will Cain, Ari Fleischer, and Greg Gutfeld spent the afternoon cumming all over themselves because “Daddy” was Art-Of-The-Dealing those NATO guys — it’s near the end of this Jen Psaki clip if you want to see it — bragging that “Daddy” got in the room with those guys and moved on them like a bitch!

Cain: “It’s really hard not to see this through the lens of The Art Of The Deal!”

Gutfeld: “Love him or hate him, when he leaves that room, everybody there feels like America First threw up all over them!”

Really.

Of course, Mark Rutte himself revealed last night, in an interview on Fox News, that the issue of ownership of Greenland “hadn’t come up” in his private conversation with Trump, so …

We have no idea what Rutte said to Trump, but they didn’t work out shit about a concept of fuck regarding Greenland. But whatever happened, Trump came away with the idea that something great is going to happen there, just you wait, Mister President, there were tears in their eyes, men with big muscles, sir, sir.

It’s possible Trump hallucinated it entirely, since he appears to have entirely hallucinated a conversation with Emmanuel Macron about drug prices earlier in the day.

But anyway, now he loves NATO again, at least for the next five minutes! Even though before he started sundowning he was very mad at NATO! But Mark Rutte knows how to convince “Daddy” that he’s won something, even if the only thing “Daddy” has won is literally the status quo.

And now he’s caved on tariffs and the markets stopped hemorrhaging, and Scott Bessent is just pretty sure this was all part of Daddy’s plan the entire time, because Scott Bessent is another Daddy’s boy with zero self-respect.

This is what happens when you stand up to Trump. Hopefully Europe is figuring that out. Macron upset Trump the way he talked about Trump’s America during Davos, Mark Carney gave that barnburner of a speech announcing the free world’s divorce from Trump’s America, they all told Trump to fuck off with his billion-dollar “Board of Peace” bribe, and generally drew a line in the sand.

And it worked. And the US’s relationship with Europe will never be the same, but they didn’t do that, Trump did that.

“Europeans are slowly, slowly showing signs of getting the message,” Nick Witney, former chief executive of the European Defense Agency, told Vox. “The message being, of course, that the United States under this administration is not an ally of Europe, and is actually an enemy of Europe. Let’s be honest.” […] “It’s a difficult thing to get your head around, 80 years and all that.” Witney said, referring to the post-war trans-Atlantic alliance. “Most of the senior folks in Europe are baby boomers, and all we baby boomers have known in our fortunate lives is a unique period in history that turns out to be a complete aberration.”

That entire Vox article is worth your time.

So good Davos, Mr. President!

Trump gave a bizarre dementia speech where he looked like a corpse having a stroke while shitting its pants, he made confused babbles about windmills, he shook his rattle at Iceland (Greenland), apparently he thinks the US used to own Iceland (Greenland) (?????), and he got behind closed doors with Mark Rutte, and he caved again, this time thank God on Iceland (Greenland).

Apocalypse averted one more time we guess.

