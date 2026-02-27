Congratulate yourself, gentle reader, for making it to Friday with us. It was quite a week, several times over this week!

Our day began with a medical boat that didn’t float, supposedly destined for an island that has excellent healthcare and didn’t need help. Uh, yeah, AGAIN.

The AI company told Secretary Drunky McDrunkerson to go simulate getting bent. (Since then, Trump had a tantrum over it.)

Trump’s deportation machine took another life, this time a literal genocide survivor’s, and then lied and lied about it.

Hillary Clinton didn’t have any salacious Epstein content for the House panel pretending to investigate the investigators, so they asked her about UFOs and Qanon, as one does. Maybe a few more Benghazi questions, too.

Trump’s government can’t seem to help itself from shooting down things that are not cartel drones and then declaring victory over the cartels. This time the military shot down a Border Patrol drone. Only a matter of time until they hit a passenger plane.

CNN is headed the way of CBS News and Twitter, as Trump’s media takeover follows the autocratic playbook. Yr Wonkette may soon be among the last Liberal Media standing.

And then it was time for a drink. Whew. Hooper, Your Bartender, came through again.

All Wonkette posts are public! Share this one and impress your friends with your smarts! Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or make a one-time (or recurring) donation with this here button.

Help them! Help the Snarketeers!