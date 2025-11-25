Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

A new When Harry Met Daisy is up, this time we a hear a voice from out of nowhere. https://open.substack.com/pub/ziggywiggy/p/when-harry-met-daisy-ep-21?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
29m

I’m drinking Plantation Three Star, splash of lime over the holidays. It’s a clear, unaged rum, but it’s made completely differently than Spanish-style Bacardi and tastes nothing like Bacardi/Flor de Cana. Just when I think I know it all about booze, I find something else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
1041 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture