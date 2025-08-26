Courtesy of Twitter.

Double standards are a requirement of all authoritarian dictatorships, and abusive relationships. EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW is chiseled on the Supreme Court building not because it looks cool, but because it’s the most essential foundation of democracy and personal freedom. Your rights end where mine begin!

And once that’s gone, well … when the Supreme Court made up presidential immunity for Donald J. Trump, July 1, 2024, it was the beginning of the end, America’s anti-independence day. But the Court did not do that as a favor to Trump personally. He is merely their imperfect vessel, a useful-idiot conduit to the levers of power that the Christo-fascists, God-bothering homeschoolers, Heritage Foundation turds, Federalist Society weirdos, conservative Catholics, etc. have been trying to seize for decades. The whole crew has now been brought together on a literal mission, to convert the entire world before the Rapture. In these people’s minds, it’s a consolidation of power for everybody’s own good. Build an ark, there’s going to be a floody-floody! God’s gonna sort all the sinners out! Have faith in the plan! He’s their huckleberry!

POR EJEMPLO:

And it’s the plan, not irony, that lets President Donald J. Trump say with straight jowls that the Department of Justice is going to sue California over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to draw a new congressional map to make more Democratic seats, and try to get the Supreme Court to tell California NO, it can’t have a redistricting special election. Which is in response to Texas doing it first, at the demand of him! President Donald J. Trump! And California Republicans have already filed their own suit.

Gavin Newsom says BRING IT.

What’s the basis for the suit against California while blessing this same mess in Texas? Well, what have you got? It’s the MAGA thing to do, rubbing their abusive double standards in everybody's face. (Have you read Lundy Bancroft’s “Why Does He Do That?” Everybody should! Abusive people are everywhere, and they all pull the same moves.)

Abusers are about entitlement, and MAGA and Trump believe it is no sin for manifest-destiny’s child to take what God said they’re entitled to! And Trump even seems confident that the Supreme Court will endorse this with some kind of rule to make it so red states can redistrict but blue ones can’t. Why wouldn’t he? They’ve let him get away with everything else!

And the Supreme Court has shown signs of itching to take more voting rights away, by planning to take up in their next term cases about enforcement of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and race-based congressional districting.

Republicans are scared of the midterms, and rightly so. Trump’s approval rating has plummeted to 37 percent, The Groceries and The Gas are more expensive than ever, and the economy is skidding straight towards recession thanks to tariffs. Hospitals are closing, schools are enshittening, and there are no GOP achievements to run on besides cruelty to immigrants. Not unless they do like Nancy Mace and take credit for infrastructure funding that came from the Joe Biden bill they voted against! So the time to lock down and make it so no one will ever have to vote again is nigh.

In that spirit, in March Trump executive-decreed himself in charge of how all the states run their elections.

And the regime has requested voter data from all of the states, which it would seemingly have no legal right to. And Dictator Day One has been ranting and raving that he’s going to executive-order end mail-in voting, because Vlad Putin told him to do it. And that came after, well, all of this.

He also appears to have been moving in his coup lawyer Cleta B. Deatherage Mitchell to be his voter-suppression Czarina. Remember her?

DHS has been briefing her on how to go through their database to find those illegal voters.

The Constitution leaves the manner of voting to the states. It seems pretty fucking clear about all that. But guess he’ll see everybody in court, and we will see how much democracy the Supreme Court will allow the sinful masses by the time midterms roll around.

It’s all so exhausting, so heavy. But you gotta take your nap and then get up and keep fighting, because the kids are counting on all of us, and freedom ain’t free.

And the sun is still shining, we are still here, and Taylor and Travis got engaged, so there’s that!

OPEN THREAD.

[CNBC / Democracy Docket / State Court Report]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Follow the whole gang!

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate