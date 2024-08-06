Hey! So remember like a week ago when Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan had all of these very normal thoughts and ideas about the distribution of women? Well! He has more thoughts about men and women now. Specifically one man and one woman — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

(Regarding Kamala Harris, she has reportedly just chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. This story is not about that obviously, because it just happened! But we are very happy indeed.)

“Now, last week I talked about the fact that this is a very male/female race,” Klavan explained on a recent episode of his show. “And we're not supposed to talk about that because, obviously, the male and females are exactly the same. In fact, you can change them out. We swap them out. They're so much the same. But here we're not gonna lie, so we're gonna say this is a male-female race.”

Uh, okay? Sure. Absolutely no one but this one guy has mentioned that Donald Trump is a man and Kamala Harris is a woman this whole entire time. Just incredible how brave he is. That’s so Klavan!

“Trump is a studly guy to the point where he exemplifies both the good and the bad of manhood,” Klavan continued, going in a weird direction. “He can get a little bit over the top sometimes, and sometimes he just has that incredible courage that he displayed when he was shot at — and when he was shot, actually, I should say — and also when he went before the Black journalists, which was not quite as bad, but also dangerous.”

You know, there isn’t actually any kind of rule that says one cannot acknowledge the fact that Trump is a man and Kamala is a woman — but I do feel like it’s a little strange the way these guys just swoon over Trump’s supposed incredible manliness. An incredible manliness that somehow is only perceptible to weird Republican dudes?

And like so many other totally macho Republican dudes, Klavan is very, very upset about the idea of a woman laughing.

“Kamala has the womanish traits of being a cackling, irrational, and venomous serpent,” he added, “without the womanly traits of grace, generosity, and tenderness. We miss those in her. But those womanish traits are now in control of our politics.”

Wow, nice to know what he thinks of women!

This is typical of the kind of attacks the Right has been launching at Harris in recent days. It seems that it became clear last week that after attacking her sex life and lack of biological children, criticisms seem to have devolved into “things that might bother you about a woman you have met some time in your life, but not Harris specifically.”

How she is supposed to be irrational or venomous, I couldn’t tell you. Similarly, in a recent rant, Jesse Watters complained that she likes wine and “talks behind everybody’s back.” Just like a woman!

“She likes wine. She likes food. She likes to dance,” Watters said on Fox on Friday. “She's just like your typical girl's girl that talks behind everybody's back and then says nice things to your face. She's just not at the level of what you would think would be a president. She's just too mediocre to be president.”

Yeah, that makes about as much sense as Donald Trump being “studly.”