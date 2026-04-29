Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Jinpachi strutting his stuff up there in your gif today: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/jinpachis-catwalk-form

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/7d02f064-d462-44d1-a93e-90f845bab8d9?utm_source=share

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
3h

"Okay, lay it on us, Pro Publica:

The administration is working on a rule change that would deduct the value of a disabled adult’s bedroom from their SSI allotment, even if the family members they live with are poor enough to qualify for food stamps.

God DAMN them all to hell. (Pro Publica)"

Two reasons they are doing this - the cruelty of it and to fund the billionaires. They are all evil motherfuckers.

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