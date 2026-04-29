Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Shit’s crazy today, strap in, we love you.

Oh no, Jonathan Livingston Seashell is going to SEASHELL JAIL. What does Popehat call it? “A preposterous lie.” Correct. (Popehat)

Everything is everything, you know?

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The FCC is now preparing to smash all of ABC’s broadcast licenses because the sundowning asshole in the White House is mad (again) at Jimmy Kimmel. I am so old I remember when they called Barack Obama a “tyrant” because of a four dollar a YEAR cell phone fee to fund school internet. (CNN)

This DOJ filing “in the style of” Donald Trump about his grotesque ballroom is mortifying, I couldn’t even finish the first sentence. How small and pathetic we all have become. (Court Listener) And here’s Our Liz on the judge maybe making it the tiniest bit harder for Trump to sue himself and settle with himself with ten billions of our money. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

Hope you already reupped your passport, because Assmouth’s about to paste his ugly fucking mug on the new ones. (The Bulwark exclusive)

The 85-year-old French widow (who looks about 60, well done, madame!) never thought ICE would eat her face … At least she seems to have had a change of heart about the whole grotesque spectacle. (Archive NYT)

The first thing we do is kill all the filibusters (and expand the Supreme Court). (Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is horrible)

Okay, lay it on us, Pro Publica:

The administration is working on a rule change that would deduct the value of a disabled adult’s bedroom from their SSI allotment, even if the family members they live with are poor enough to qualify for food stamps.

God DAMN them all to hell. (Pro Publica)

Everything about this “AI journalism arbitration court” is good for the world and society and journalism and all living things, no notes. (Oligarch Watch)

Any alleged Democrat who is still playing footsie with the Right on throwing our trans beloveds under the bus is committing electoral malpractice. Fox News did the polling: Nobody likes it when we beat up trans people. (Erin in the Morning)

Well, it’s not just Americans being complete shit-asses around the world for that sweet sweet influencer $$$. Yikes Kazakhstan lady and Belgium man! (The Thaiger)

HAWAII, HAWAII, MONTREAL, MISSOULA, CLEVELAND, PITTSBURGH, AND SAN FRAN: GET ON THE BUS!

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