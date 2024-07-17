At long last, Joe Biden the institutionalist appears ready to announce that he supports some tweaks to the illegitimate Republican partisan hack Supreme Court. Expanding it to 19 and requiring that all the new justices are Black drag queens who love critical race theory and pronouns? No not that yet.

But he’s reportedly going to support an ethics code that has teeth, and enforcement mechanisms, and also term limits.

Good things, all!

And Donald Trump — who handpicked/stole the Supreme Court seats that are directly responsible for, among other things, confiscating the whole country’s bodily autonomy and abortion rights and giving them to a bunch of old white conservative fascist men — is SOFUCKINGMAD.

Poetry.

He said:

The Radical Left Democrats are desperately trying to “Play the Ref” by calling for an illegal and unConstitutional attack on our SACRED United States Supreme Court. The reason that these Communists are so despondent is that their unLawful Witch Hunts are failing everywhere. The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election, and destroy our Justice System, by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court. We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country. MAGA2024!

Thoughts:

This nutsack is now putting capital letters in the middle of words? What kind of illiterate brain damaged tomfoolery is this? Haha, he is so mad. These white Nazi fascist Republicans think attacking/stacking/rigging/STOLLENing the Supreme Court is OK when they do it. But the things Biden is proposing, which would be very legal and very cool, are not OK, because they would interfere with white Nazi fascist Republican plans to continue attacking/stacking/rigging/STOLLENing the Court. Haha, so mad.

Oh well, maybe Trump should go fuck himself, that’d be our recommendation.

