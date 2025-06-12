Last night in America, it was time to go to the theater for Donald Trump, for his vice president JD Vance, their wives, and for whatever other hairballs and pubic lice they brought along with them to pack the audience and make them feel safe.

JD typed this “joke” on Twitter before he left:

Oh really, did Usha [hysterical laughter] because JD’s joke was so funny?

Also amazing that he felt the need to tweet that he isn’t gay before going to the theater with his wife. Also this follow-up, as he continued to explain his “joke”:

Wow, we sure are glad the vice president doesn’t know what musicals are, that would be a masculinity breach Secretary Shitfaced over at the Pentagon could simply not abide!

So yes, Trump and JD Vance and the rest of them went to the Kennedy Center to see Les Misérables. Remember what happened last time JD Vance went to the theater? How he was mercilessly booed by all his fellow theater-goers, who hated him?

Well, it happened again. Bigly, and far more than when it was just JD.

The Daily Beast reports that the audience booed them from the second they emerged in their box. There were some cheers, of course, because human Trump therapy dogs like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ric Grenell and Pam Bondi and Laura Loomer were also in the audience, and we mentioned above that they brought other MAGA therapy dogs from the administration with them. Those people did not boo the Trumps. They broke into a chant of “U-S-A!” which is weird since Trump and his Nazis are busy sacrificing the USA and everything that makes it good to their true god Hitler.

Can you imagine what this would have sounded like if Trump and JD Vance hadn’t packed the house with friendlies?

But yeah, the boos at the beginning there, that’s some ASMR for you.

As has been discussed many times, Les Misérables is Donald Trump’s favorite, though as many have noted, there is no way Trump actually understands the plot.

If he did, he might have demanded as part of his stolen chairmanship of the Kennedy Center that he and Melania get to play the Thénardiers, at least for one night, since they’re made for it. (Remember when he fantasized that as a child he had “aptitude” for music? Wouldn’t that have been something, his ugly face trying to make music.) Or maybe he could have demanded that Nazi ICE Barbie Kristi Noem go up there and arrest Marius or something, or have strange men in masks kidnap Cosette during “Castle On A Cloud.”

He and Melania could have sung this song!

As it is, we’re sure the show was fine. Of course, a number of the cast members didn’t participate, because the production gave them the choice to fuck off and refuse to perform for that human garbage. It was earlier reported that 10 or 12 cast members were like nope fuck off. But we’re sure all the understudies were great! (So many little white pieces of paper falling out of the playbook for the performance nobody wanted to be in. Ha ha.)

Trump reportedly really loves the song “Do You Hear The People Sing?” People magazine runs down Trump’s history of misusing the revolutionary anthem he doesn’t understand:

In February, the U.S. Army Chorus performed the musical's protest anthem, “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” at the 2025 White House Governors Ball. He also incorporated the song into his 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns, with The Guardian reporting in 2022 that the politician “bizarrely” blasted the song ahead of announcing his 2024 candidacy. Many see the president's admiration for the song as an odd choice, given that the lyrics are sung from the point of view of French revolutionaries standing up against a powerful and corrupt ruling class. The lyrics include, “Do you hear the people sing? / Singing the song of angry men?/ It is the music of the people / Who will not be slaves again!” After Trump used the song in 2016, producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh and the co-creators of Les Mis released a joint statement to express their disapproval that he was using the musical to bolster his political agenda. “The authors of Les Misérables were not asked for permission and did not authorise or endorse usage of 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' at last [week’s] Trump rally in Miami, and have never done so for any of the songs from the musical for this or any other political event,” they wrote, per The Guardian. Mackintosh's statement continued, “As the musical’s popularity and universal message have been part of international popular culture for more than 30 years now, countless political and social movements around the world, including the first Bill Clinton and Obama campaigns, have independently embraced songs from the musical as a rallying cry for their own cause.”

Well, Trump may not understand it — maybe it just has a really great beat for his “jerking two dicks off at once” dance — but we think it’s a great theme song for the protesters in Los Angeles and the millions who will come out to ruin Trump’s birthday this weekend for the “No Kings” protests, and every other patriotic American who hates Donald Trump and wants that pig to stop holding this country hostage.

Let’s be clear: The rest of us do understand the plot.

