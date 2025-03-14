Oh no! JD Vance can’t take JD Vance anywhere!

At least not without being just treated like the shit filth he is by regular old Americans. (And then lying about it and making himself the sad victim, waaaaaaaah, go bounce up and down on a coach, bud.)

He tried to have a nice time skiing with his family in Vermont, and Vermont was like nah, hate that guy, fuck him. Made his trip miserable.

He was innocently “walking his three-year-old,” like normal fathers do, in Cincinnati, and all these cruel people tried to suggest that maybe he shouldn’t be taking the side of the baby rapists and child murderers Vladimir Putin is attacking Ukraine with. And he was like waaaaaaaaah not where my toddler can hear you! We guess he doesn’t want his child getting the idea that white MAGA Nazi Republicans and the Russian despots they love aren’t allowed to hurt any old person, place, or sovereign nation they want.

JD of course lied about what happened there too, even though there was video of all of these things.

And then last night? Last night JD and his wife Usha, the one he admits isn’t white, tried to take in a nice performance at the Kennedy Center.

OH THE KENNEDY CENTER, YOU SAY?

Yes, the Kennedy Center, we say! The one that Donald Trump has taken over and tried to turn into his own personal musical hall, where the cast of CATS can perform “Y.M.C.A.” and the Village People can belt out “Memory,” or whatever senile dementia Nazis are into these days.

Well, we guess all the decent patrons haven’t gone home yet, or their season tickets packages haven’t run out, because guess who booed the shit out of old Couchy?

Fuckin’ everyone.

God bless all those people.

They were there for the symphony, you see. Stravinsky’s Petrushka. Also a Shostakovich violin concerto. We’re sure it was just lovely once the music got started, and we hope JD Vance’s night was ruined and that he feels in his bones how much every good person on earth hates him. We hope it awakens long-held insecurities in him over whether he even deserves to be loved. (Nope.)

But anyway! It was not subtle booing, if you have not pressed “play” on the awesome video yet. It was brutal and pointed and beautiful, and this is what we meant when we said that all people should treat all Republicans as Nazis, in every situation.

Fabulous work, symphony lovers.

Also, good work to the constituents of Republican MAGA trash Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina’s 11th District. Oh boy, that walking combover of a hick had a rough night last night! That’d be western North Carolina, including Asheville, and other surrounding areas where the hurricane hit.

Good on the dude for actually showing up, unlike his colleagues who aren’t doing town halls at all, or are hiding behind tele-town-halls, because they and their leadership are terrified of their own voters.

And we’re glad this is the reception old Chuckles McHeeHaw got:

“What do you plan to do to make sure North Carolina does not get taken over by dictatorship and fascism?” one individual asked. Edwards replied in part, “It sounds like there’s a little bias in that question.” He added, over boos, “We are upholding the Constitution.”

And they mercilessly laughed at him.

Here was when he said he believes Donald Trump supports the Constitution, and everybody laughed at him and booed him.

There was a man who said he was a veteran, and Chuck Edwards was lying through his teeth about what Donald Trump and Elon Musk are doing to the VA.

When asked about staffing at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Edwards claimed the Trump administration doesn’t intend on eliminating “any job that directly provides a service to our veterans,” yet acknowledged the existence of an internal memo obtained by the AP saying the VA is planning to cut over 80,000 jobs. One man told Edwards bluntly, “Do your job that you were sent there to do: to represent us all.” He added: “You’re lying! I’m a veteran, and you don’t give a f--k about me.”

And more. You can hear most of the exchange in this clip, and you can see Edwards motion for security to take the man out, like a fucking coward.

Now watch this fucking hero from the audience’s perspective, via CNN.

So that happened.

That last video is the one going viral, but another man asked a really long, amazing question, just really gave a master class in how we should be addressing these fucks when we ask them questions, should they ever deign to commune with the voters.

The man asked:

“Do you support the annexation of Canada and/or Greenland? And this is a yes or no question, I don’t want you to wander off into the woods, I don’t want to hear about your latest week in your office … [some kind of confusion with the mic ensued briefly, or something] “OK, so I’m trying to get your opinion on this, as a yes or no. Do you support Trump on annexing Canada or Greenland, and do you like the way he treats the premier, or the president of Canada, calling him “governor”? Is that the way you’d do as a diplomat? Is that the way the United States should act to our closest neighbors? “And I’ve still got a little more time, do you, do you enjoy the way he’s tried to extort minerals from Ukraine? Do you like bullying people that need your help? Do you go for kicking the guy when he’s down? Do you support Trump in these things? And this is a yes or no.”

Edwards babbled Trump Crime Family Putin knob-slobbing in response to the Ukraine question, but at least he’s now on record that he does not support Trump stealing Greenland or Canada.

You know, until Trump tells him he has to, or he’ll send the MAGA secret police after him. But until then!

Be ready. Treat these motherfuckers like shit, peacefully yet motherfuckerly.

They have earned every bit of it.

