The classic returns!

Not everyone is a fan. Not everybody has to be a fan!

To wit, this very succinct missive in response to Wonkette’s emailed version of Evan’s story about Donald Trump, from one “R___ Msshbitz” although we suspect that may not be his real name. Apologies in advance to any members of the Msshbitz family we may have accidentally doxxed.

Here is the message, in full:

Your news letter is Bull sh--it won't last long.

That’s fine, Mr. Msshbitz! Opinions are like red baseball caps worn to political rallies: Cheaply constructed and sent from China.

All replies to our various and sundry newsletters go to Rebecca’s mailbox, and you know she can never just not reply. So she pointed out that lol ACTUALLY our “newsletter” has been around for literally 20 years — among the very oldest politics-focused websites on Al Gore’s Internet. This coming January, Wonkette will be old enough to drink! And then, to show that she is a classy bitch, Rebecca thanked him for his concern.

But we do have to wonder why someone who can’t stand Yr Wonkette would sign up to receive our newsletters. Maybe a mean prankster did it. You should take this opportunity to forward Wonkette to a friend!

Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you want to send a one-time donation, here’s that button too. You can call it bullshit too if you’d like.

This Bullshit Donation Is Forever