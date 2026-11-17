Now that they’ve won back control of Congress, Democrats are planning to scuttle Donald Trump’s unnecessary, budget-busting fleet of “Trump Class” battleships, which Dear Leader announced last year just before Christmas so he’d have some self-aggrandizement in his stocking. The new nuclear-powered ships would have been part of what Trump delighted in calling a “Golden Fleet,” which nobody pointed out to Trump sounds like the old “golden fleece awards” the late Sen. William Proxmire (D-Wisconsin) used to give to government spending he considered wasteful (and which often was good science he thought sounded weird). The Navy acknowledged that the big beautiful battle boats would be the most expensive in the fleet. Like, even before the inevitable cost overruns.

The Wall Street Journal reports (gift link) that Democrats are already planning to do away with the Trumpboats next year, even though Trump promised in a rambling word salad when announcing the ships that they’d be the bestest biggest battleships ever, and that they’d have

one hundred times the— um, they’ll be one hundred times the force, the power— and, uh, there’s never been anything like these ships…. ’cause I said, why aren’t we doing battleships like we used to. And the, uh— these are the best in the world. They’ll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far, one hundred times more powerful than any— battleship ever built.

The three nuclear-powered Trump Class “battleships” — big frigates, really, don’t tell the boss — would be crammed full of the most high tech weapons, like lasers and hypersonic missiles and an electromagnetic railgun that the Navy gave up trying to develop in 2021. But Trump probably also thought it would have a disintegrator ray and an Illudium Q-36 Exploding Space Modulator capable of blowing up planets with an earth-shattering kaboom.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington), who’s likely to chair the House Armed Services Committee in the new Congress, said das Trump Boot was a bad idea. “We need an appropriate mix of high-end survivable systems and lower-cost attritable capabilities, not a fleet of nuclear-powered battleships as proposed by the president,” said Smith, who probably has no idea what’s really cool. Has he even seen the beautiful artists’ conceptions of the ships looking tough and cool, all with a logo depicting Donald Trump shaking his angry fist at Death? (Yes, also reproduced on the door to the helicopter hangar by the passionate designers of the fan art.)

Wait, what? Enhance!

Wow, that man knows cool all right. And the flagship would be the “USS DEFIANT,” to reflect Great Leader’s courage, or some nerd intern’s love of Deep Space Nine.

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The Journal notes that the Navy actually had been interested in building new, larger destroyers, but that the enormous gravy boats Trump wanted would have been twice the size. And of course they were also supposed to be armed with that super-duper science fiction railgun, which was supposedly going to use magnetic fields to hurl heavy metal slugs 100 nautical miles at seven times the speed of sound. The Navy finally gave up research on the railgun project in 2021, after 16 years, half a trillion dollars, and prototypes that never managed to fling a projectile the promised range.

On top of that, the Navy at the time only had three ships that could generate enough electricity to power the fantasy cannon. Not a problem, though, because the nuclear-powered T-Boats woulda, because Trump knows how to build things. That, or Trump would have decided halfway through construction to run them on steam, because he believes magnets don’t work if they get wet.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts) mocked Trump’s Love-Trump Boat during a June hearing, calling it “the most expensive sitting duck in world history,” and predicting, “This battleship is a boondoggle. This vanity project is going to vanish.” Moulton was right, even if his own congressional career also vanished when he lost his primary challenge against Sen. Ed Markey in September.

The Golden Shower Fleet was projected to be insanely expensive, as the Journal notes:

The Navy earlier this year said the first one would cost more than $17 billion. The Congressional Budget Office estimated it would cost $23 billion, with additional ships costing an average of $18 billion each. By comparison, the USS John F. Kennedy, the Ford-class aircraft carrier that the Navy is scheduled to receive next year, cost just over $13 billion.

The Journal also reports that Democrats are itching to find other savings in the Pentagon’s record $1.5 trillion budget request, like cutting back Trump’s version of Star Wars, the proposed “Golden Dome” system that would supposedly protect the nation from attacks by missiles, drones, and airborne journalists.

And even before the new Congress is seated in January, Dems want to exercise their coming majority clout to leverage an end to another fantasy of Trump and Secretary Shitfaced, the change of the Defense Department’s name to the “Department of War And Testosterone.”

Dems want to strip language formally making that change out of this year’s big military funding bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, because it’s fucking stupid.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Tuesday called the name change “sophomoric.” “Anybody should be embarrassed to be associated with that,” he said.

We can only assume a crack team of interns in the Pentagon has already been assigned to creating a set of memes calling Kaine a big weenie and soy milk drinker.

In conclusion, we remember seeing this commercial when we were a kid, and we have to agree that Battleship was a fun game, although you always lost the ships and the little pegs.

Then the liberals banned playing Battleship on boat docks to prevent drownings and nothing was fun anymore.

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[Wall Street Journal (gift link) / Military Times]

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