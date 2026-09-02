Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Gimothy the goose update.

It sure seems like Gimothy’s neck is improving, if you watch the first video I made nearly 2 weeks ago you can see the difference. And Gimothy has friends now! There are always 2 geese that seem to stick by Gimothy’s side, one seems to have a wing problem.

Maybe 2 weeks of good food replacing some of the junk that people tend to feed the geese and ducks is actually helping, wry neck can be caused by a nutritional deficiency.

ETA: I have been feeding a mix of cracked corn and black oil sunflower seeds, they don't like the sunflower seeds that much, but now I have food specifically made for geese.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-328353722?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Link to original video with the backstory:

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-319187226?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE
1h

More Brain Klezmer Tmie!! Simba chills on Timeshare Chair as Clark Monster has another bathing fit.

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!FRxJ!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fmedia_upload%2Fcomment%2F2dfa7e91-4a31-4874-8c54-7da7c2cd6da8%2F12b0f852-fe0b-4419-8c42-febaddf0b233.jpeg

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