Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
4h

From The Lever Daily:

“Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Senate campaign raised more than $2.4 million in the hours after his former primary rival, Rep. Haley Stevens, turned on her party and delivered a shock endorsement of Mike Rogers, El-Sayed’s Republican opponent in tomorrow’s election. Those donations came from roughly 65,000 people with an average gift of $37. More than 29,000 donors gave to the El-Sayed campaign for the first time — a damning indictment of Stevens’ “despicable betrayal,” which was widely condemned by a united front of Democratic Party leaders. “

Money talks. Sixty-five THOUSAND donors, 29,000 of them FIRST-TIME donors.

That’s one hella big rake to step on.

https://substack.com/@maximumcanes/note/c-376723165

Reply
Share
6 replies
The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
4h

That header pic makes her look somewhat like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, of Arkansas and the renowned family of grifters, shady-ass preachers and child molesters fame.

Stevens would be best served now by going off into the woods to live.

Reply
Share
15 replies
604 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture