At a presser this morning, Gov. Tim Walz said he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ at Homan’s announcement. Video screenshot, Associated Press livestream on YouTube.

In what could be a pivotal victory for the people of Minnesota who stood up to Donald Trump’s ethnic cleansing program, Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan said that the surge of federal deportation goons to Minnesota is ending, with a “significant drawdown” of Homeland Security creeps that he claimed is already underway and will “continue through the next week.”

Given the government’s constant lies about every last part of its efforts to terrorize immigrants and deport as many as possible, we’re going to wait until people on the ground in Minnesota report that abductions and raids are actually decreasing.

Homan claimed that a “small footprint of personnel will remain” in Minneapolis while the drawdown takes place, with the goal of transferring “full command and control” to DHS’s field office in Minneapolis. He also said he would stay in the area to oversee the transition. Again, we’ll believe it when we see it.

In a press conference he’d already scheduled for an update on the federal occupation, Gov. Tim Walz said that he’s “cautiously optimistic” ICE will actually leave. But he also said “we’re in a trust but verify phase,” adding that this fuckery won’t be over until the damage done to Minnesota is addressed:

The federal government may move on to whatever next thing they want to do. The state of Minnesota and our administration is unwaveringly focused on the recovery of what they did,” Walz said. “The federal government needs to pay for what they broke here.”

He added, however, that he won’t be “holding his breath” waiting for the Trump administration to do the right thing.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, in Washington DC today for a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on DHS’s crime spree in Minnesota, was also careful to not put too much faith in Homan’s announcement, telling reporters, “I'm very hopeful that it's true, but I'm going to have to see what people on the ground are telling me before I would accept that. […] I don't care if it's in good faith or not. I just want them gone.”

During the hearing, Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno (Ohio) decided it was an excellent opportunity to demand that Ellison distance himself from antisemitic comments made by Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan in fucking 1984, when Farrakhan called Judaism a “dirty religion.”

Ellison refused to play along with the bizarre game, replying, “I thought I was coming here to talk about immigration policy” and adding, “Thank you for your interest, and we both share a need to condemn antisemitism.” Moreno then had a hissy about how “disgusting” it was that Ellison wouldn’t condemn remarks made when Ronald Reagan was in office and you could go catch the first run of Return of the Jedi for less than four bucks, even at an evening show.

As you may recall, that was a movie in which a ragtag but highly coordinated resistance movement — including furries — brought an end to a tyrannical empire and played the Yub Nub victory song on the helmets of the hated occupiers.

But we digress.

Minnesotans remain skeptical that the DHS surge is really ending; St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her said in a statement she would need to see “real action” to deescalate from DHS, not merely fewer goons creating slightly less mayhem. She noted that just yesterday, when the drawdown was supposedly already underway, “we witnessed a reckless high-speed chase in a densely populated, heavily visited part of our city — one that, thankfully, did not end in something far worse.”

It seems that after the federal goons flattened a Prius in that chase, the occupant survived, but let’s not award the bastards any medals yet.

If ICE really does decamp from Minnesota, it will be a victory for what has so far been the most well-organized resistance to Trump’s deportation brownshirts. But that’s a big if, and even then, as Walz’s comments made clear, the deportation Nazis will inevitably roll out even more horrors in a new city.

Whatever that unfortunate city is, its residents can look to the people of Minnesota not only for inspiration, but for tactics that will protect their neighbors.

