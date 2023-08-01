When news came out that Ron DeSantis’s campaign had fired the white fascist creeper staffer who secretly made that absurd DeSantis-fellating Nazi ad with the Sonnenrad symbol the Nazis loves so much, which they laundered to an “outside” Twitter account, people had a lot of reasonable questions. For instance, “How many of the rest of DeSantis’s staffers are into Nazi shit? Would you say 40 percent, 60 percent or 80 percent?”

At least that was the question that popped into our heads.

Another question we thought was “How much gayer are these fucking DeSantis ads going to get? Because some of these ads are prettttttty gay. What’s next? DeSantis as Tom of Finland?”

Semafor has some new reporting on how that Nazi ad came to be, and the blaring headline is that oh God, DeSantis staffers loved it and they worked together on it, like a real team! They had a (now defunct) channel on Signal called War Room Creative Ideas, where they all talked about their Nazi ads and their gay ads, and how to get all their sexxxiest memes disseminated via outside anonymous Twitter acccounts.

The War Room was led by classless bigot Christina Pushaw, who used to be the governor’s press secretary and now serves the campaign as its director of rapid response. You know which one she is.

Well, Pushaw is just really good at her job, which appears to be largely just sending out these memes and videos to these anonymous accounts. (You know, when she’s not teaming up with DeSantis to teach Black Republicans a lesson about complaining about slavery.)

She told junior staffers that they should keep making meme videos, while other aides also said they wanted to push out more videos, according to the person familiar with the campaign.

Grownup job!

This screengrab shows some of that, and also a DeSantis staffer (former) named Kyle Lamb saying the Nazi video should be in the Smithsonian.

Semafor notes that Lamb, who served as director of research and data, is one of the 38 the campaign just fired in its “reset,” along with Nate Hochman, the goon who made the Nazi video. Also speaking of the Nazi video:

Messages viewed by Semafor also show members of the War Room group actively sharing images to put in the video while it was in the editing process, though not the Sonnenrad symbol that was in the final version.

Awww, teamwork makes the (Nazi) dream work!

And high-level DeSantis staff appears to be behind all this!

In that second screengrab you can see Lamb talking about sending some other hot ass meme video to “proud elephant.” Semafor points out that’s the cutout account that disseminated the super fuckin’ gay video everybody including Secretary Mayor Pete made fun of, which purported to be attacking Donald Trump for his support for LGBTQ+ people.

By the way, that super fuckin’ gay ad? Remember how it was also made within the campaign, just like the Nazi one? Semafor says the person who made that video still works for DeSantis.

Anyway, this is the shit the DeSantis campaign is doing while the Trump campaign is being the shit out of them. A new New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump being DeSantis by 37 percent, which kind of debunks the notion that the Republican primary is some kind of two-man competition. Republicans going to nominate the serial criminal, and then they’re going to lose in world-historical fashion.

In summary and in conclusion, Ron DeSantis said this weekend that when Donald Trump insults him, “I think that helps me,” uh huh, OK, Ron DeSantis, you’re a winner, and so is your team, and one day maybe you’ll be the president!

Not of America, obviously, but maybe of memes and Nazi videos?

Anyway, warmest regards!

