Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
3h

"A woman’s decision to have children is often seen as a personal lifestyle choice. However, this decision also affects the nation: without enough births to maintain its population, a country struggles to sustain its economy, communities and culture."

Honestly, this doesn't sound better in the original German.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
3hEdited

Meanwhile, the likes of Fuentes and Tate have been proclaiming that recreational p-in-v-sex is gay.

How is that not knocking your panties right off you, ladies?

Reply
Share
13 replies
437 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture