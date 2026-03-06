Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Banana Hammer's avatar
Banana Hammer
10m

Leavitt says the woman who made the claims has a "history of mental health issues." No shit. She was repeatedly abused starting at the age of 13. Also, the fact that the Epstein estate paid her validates at least some of the victim's claims beyond the point of "baseless". Also, pretty amazing the WH spox was able to offer up as fact the mental health history of this one woman. How would she know that unless her boss had at some point taken the claims seriously? There is more to this story (obvs).

Reply
Share
2 replies
Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
17m

Girls who are raped suffer from mental health issues? I wonder why.

Reply
Share
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture