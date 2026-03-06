Did everyone hear about the teenage girl who tried to bite off Donald Trump’s dick?

Now that we have your attention, let’s talk about the boring old economy. Ha ha, kidding, let’s talk some more about Donald Trump allegedly almost being castrated by the brutal strength of a teenage girl’s dentition, followed by his allegedly punching her in the side of the head. (NB: There are two different alleged victims who said Trump punched them in the head when they were children he was raping. This woman is not the same one who announced and then aborted a lawsuit against him, but rather was unknown to law enforcement until 2019.)

What an image that is: This lumpy, six-foot sweet potato with a face like sandpaper lumbering around a gilded room, hollering and punching at the head of a teenage girl clamped to his groin like an angry guard dog. Try shaking that off.

Is everyone sufficiently nauseated? Good, let’s talk.

The story about the teenage girl going full Cujo on Donald Trump’s cock was in a tranche of the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Justice Department on Thursday. The files include 16 pages of interviews that FBI agents conducted in 2019, between Epstein’s arrest and suicide in jail, with the girl, who is now a grown woman living in Oregon. She was brought to their attention when a friend of hers called a tipline DOJ set up to receive tips on any possible Epstein victims.

The existence of these documents in the first place was first revealed by independent reporter Roger Sollenberger and fleshed out in reporting by NPR’s Sam Fowler. In February, Fowler was digging through some of the Epstein files when he noticed that, based on serial numbers and unique FBI IDs, the DOJ had held back over 50 pages. These pages related to claims by a woman that she had been abused by Trump around 1983, when she was a teenager. This would seem to violate the law passed by Congress ordering DOJ to release all the Epstein documents.

The 16 pages released on Thursday add some awful new details about this anonymous woman’s case. She told the FBI agents who interviewed her a lengthy story about years of abuse by Epstein, a friend of his named Jim Atkins, and at least one other anonymous man.

The girl also reported having been doped to the gills by Epstein, who plied her with alcohol, pot, and cocaine. She reported that he also liked to blast Neil Diamond albums at full volume. So not only was this poor kid being sexually abused and drugged up by predatory men, but she also had to endure “Love on the Rocks” who knows how many times.

The victim told the FBI agents that Epstein had taken compromising pictures of the girl, which he subsequently used to blackmail the victim’s mother.

Yep, these assholes, having abused this poor kid, blackmailed and then dropped a dime on her mom, who subsequently served two years in prison for embezzlement. At some point she also started drinking again after years of sobriety.

The woman claims she was also harassed by mysterious and threatening phone calls for years from men who would tell her to keep her mouth shut.

But we promised you pain for Donald Trump, so here it is. The girl was from South Carolina originally. At some point, Epstein took her on a trip to New York or New Jersey, where she was introduced to Trump “in a very tall building with huge rooms.” (Trump Tower opened in 1983, so that fits the timeline.) Trump didn’t like her because she was something of a tomboy, and he let her know it.

Then this happened:

It was nice of the anonymous blonde woman to offer her advice about keeping her breasts perky, though. Gravity can be a harsh mistress.

The girl also told the FBI that Trump and Epstein referred to girls as “fresh meat” and “untainted” and “not jaded.” They were pretty clearly aware they were using young girls up and then tossing them aside for new, still innocent ones.

We can’t tell from this how much the FBI believed. But these descriptions are not from a simple tip line. These are full-on 302 forms, which agents fill out when they interview someone. And the FBI apparently felt this woman was credible enough that they interviewed her four separate times. She also later got a settlement from Epstein’s estate.

For its part, the White House released a statement from spokesmoron Karoline Leavitt calling the accusations “baseless,” claiming the woman who made them has a history of mental health issues, and that the Epstein Files have “totally exonerated” Trump, blah blah blah, wanking motion, wanking motion. What else was the White House going to say?

But Roger Sollenberger notes that the claims are not “unsubstantiated.” And there are still plenty of missing investigatory files. Remember that Sollenberger and Fowler noted there were over 50 missing, and this release only had 16 of them. So whatever is still in there could also be pretty believable and damning.

Everything is terrible! Now go on, your kitchen floor isn’t going to lie on itself.

