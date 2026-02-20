Let us savor the flavor of former-prince Andrew getting cuffed, Les Wexner on the hot seat, and the MAGA base tearing itself apart over Trump, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel’s nothing to see here desperation and obvious covering up! More like the Trump Files, he’s mentioned more than anybody else. The oozing accusations therein are only getting more lurid. And for other people in the files, the consequences are breathing down their necks like Ohio State wrestlers. It seems like the worst possible time for the likes of Elon Musk, Jeremy Carl and Rep. Andy Barr to be pushing white-straight-male-supremacist values as morally superior.

Oh, is a certain fragile man feeling guilty about something after getting busted pathetically slobbering for an invite to Epstein’s very wildest parties? Schroedinger’s white man, gifted by God to be superior in every way, and also His most punished of martyrs.

Anyway, grab your finest puke pail, because we’re going in.

Leslie Herbert Wexner on the hot seat!

There was only a little smizing as the 88-year-old owner of L-Brands faced five hours of questions with his lawyer at his side poking him to shut up.

It was sure mighty unusual how Wexner signed over complete financial power of attorney to Epstein in 1991, then later gave him his entire Upper West Side brownstone as compensation. Wexner, who retired as the longest-serving CEO of a Fortune 500 company, said he was “naive” and “duped,” and knew Epstein only as a gentleman who was always accompanied by of-age women.

Uh huh. Wexner says he was just joking, bro. Funny.

Interestingly, said Wexner, in all those years, no one from the FBI or DOJ ever contacted him asking any questions about Epstein. Wild (if true), even if child rape was never involved, given Wexner paid Epstein about a BILLION dollars and there was money laundering and foreign dealings going on too. Both parties sure as shit failed with oversight on multiple levels.

Also, the former chief executive of Wexner’s brand Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, has been charged with sex trafficking, and accused of rape, sexual assault and/or drugging 40 men who claims he lured them with promises of modeling work.

Wexner told the Committee he met Trump because he and Epstein were friends, that Epstein dropped Trump’s name a lot, and recalled first met Trump when he and Epstein were hanging out at fashion shows like Victoria’s Secret together.

“I remember because Trump would always introduce himself to me, and I always thought it was kind of odd that he was at the fashion show because he had nothing to do with fashion.”

But Wexner did! Another coincidence: quite soon after he met Epstein in 1987 his Limited brands launched the Limited Too stores for girls 5-12, later re-branded as Justice in 2008. Remember that store? My daughter happened to be in the target market at the time! It sold padded push up bras, short shorts, yoga pants, crop tops, lace panties, for 6-12 year olds, basically kiddie-sized cheap versions of what a sugarbaby might wear between Pilates classes, but terrible quality, with seams unraveling on the racks. Who on earth thinks girls under 12 want this? we wondered. As did the entire world! The store launched a new wave of chatter from parents worried about their little girls being coerced into dressing too sexy. The store went out of business in 2010, though the brand was later bought and the updated version is sold at WalMart; thankfully it’s refashioned as more age- and lifestyle-appropriate for its demographic.

And yeah, weird, Trump had nothing to do with fashion, other than slapping his brand on a tie, watch or sneakers here and there. But he did own teen modeling and pageant concerns, which former models say trafficked girls from foreign countries with promises of winning pageant money and modeling contracts (and also allegedly did a little immigration fraud on the side), and then instead of getting profitable work, girls and young women might find themselves required to go to parties where Trump Org. employees told them they’d meet rich men to help them.

Randy Andy!

Not looking too good!

While King Charles the III sat in the front row enjoying the models at London Fashion Week, his 11-years-younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was guest of the Thames Valley Police, on his 66th birthday, even! He has not been charged (yet) with anything, but the police have been searching his house, devices and stuff. Reportedly the investigation has nothing to do with child rape or any “kinky” sexual encounters with thousands of women by the guy Epstein called even more “pussy obsessed” than himself, but rather trade misconduct, like leaking government information as business tips to Epstein and others while acting as trade envoy between 2001-11, even in 2010 passing along a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand province, Afghanistan.

Maybe that’s what they had been discussing in December of 2010 when Andrew was photographed leaving Epstein’s brownstone with his assistant Svetlana Pozhidaeva, a former model who also happens to be a graduate of Russian spy school. Was prince Andrew honey trapped by the Russians (and/or others)? The guy was an entire hive! Notes The Guardian,

He and his welfare-fraud wife were living the dream, with a Royal Lodge and six-cottage estate, plus a Swiss vacation chalet, security, and income of about a million bucks a year. (And no matter what, Andrew will still get his $336k a year navy pension.) Yet they were always broke, with Fergie begging Epstein for money (and bringing her young daughters around him)! These two sure are idiots at best, and just how useful and to who else remains to be told. Yet people in that family allegedly had the gall to be assholes to Megan Markle and Harry! Hope those two have gotten some apologies.

MAGA fracture?

Anyway, is this fracturing MAGA? It’s sure not bringing them together! The conspiracy-theory-minded MAGA base has been in shambles with infighting since Charlie Kirk’s murder. Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have coalesced the anti-semites, who are angry with Trump’s continued financial and military support of Israel. And they, of course, are trying to turn the files into some kind of a Jewish conspiracy, even though Epstein’s pervert pals were a more diverse bunch than the tables at the United Nations cafeteria.

And Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene signing that discharge petition showed how vulnerable Trump really is if only a mere handful of Republicans have the gonads to stand up to him. And everybody’s mad about The Groceries.

Should we move on from these boring files? Not while all these hit pigs are a-squealing!

[MS NOW / New York Magazine archive link]

Share

Donate, please?