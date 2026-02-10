Happier times in the Epstein files.

President Donald John Trump sure would like everyone to forget about those boring Epstein Files, in which he’s referenced 38,000 times, so far, that we know of!

But that’s not happening. Latest: A select group of lawmakers given only four computers had a chance to look through what Rep. Jamie Raskin said were 30 to 40 unredacted pages of the 3.5 million documents that have been released. You know, of the 5.5 million files that the law required the DOJ to have released or explained not releasing last month. At this rate will take them literally years!

But what they did see, claim Reps. Jamie Raskin, Thomas Massie, and Ro Khanna, was evidence of a cover-up right in front of their faces, surprise surprise. Redactions that should not have been made, including the names of at least six other men who were redacted and should not have been, like Les Wexner’s. And Trump’s, such as Epstein’s lawyers saying that Trump never asked Epstein to leave Mar-a-Lago. Incompetent and evil!

The six include a US citizen, a foreigner high up in government, HM. See you at the Judiciary Committee in a few days, Pam Bondi!

Who was Epstein emailing, “where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video”? Who emailed Epstein, “I found at least 3 very good young poor but we was so tired. i will cover up this week. Meet this one, not the beauty queen but we both likes her a lot.”

But sure, Kash Patel, no co-conspirators, no pimping.

Who was this redacted sender lamenting being called a pervert?

“the key are the 14 to 15 year old girls—i am a sexual pervert because i say they are now of a reproductive age? [...] being called a sexual pervert is no fun. less so if you have served time for the crime. as i have not—they are calling me one merely for not urging your death by beheading.”

Some co-conspirators were found to have also been trafficked victims themselves, but we don’t know what the case is here, because the DOJ hasn’t followed the law and explained.

Plus they’ve exposed the victims! Enough found their information not redacted to think it’s all too much to be a mistake, and must be instead a strategy to intimidate others from coming forward.

We might add, Ghislaine Maxwell testified over Zoom from prison that she’d be a-pleading the Fifth but would talk for clemency, LOL. She already talked quite a bit, though, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had to strain real hard not to hear it.

After deeming Trump a perfect gentleman, Maxwell dropped some other names too, like Eva Andersson-Dubin and her husband Glenn, and the members of Trump’s own Cabinet (who turned out to be RFK Jr. and Howard Lutnick, so far), Elon Musk and Sergey Brin, and under-pimps she tried to claim were the real masterminds. And the FBI already had 11 names Blanche and Bondi could be looking into, but nope, not gonna do it. Just gonna do cover-up in everybody’s face.

Other countries, though…

Other countries have not been blase, though, about the security implications of this scandal. Multiple including Norway, France, the UK, Latvia, and Lithuania have started investigations into the potential trafficking of children from their countries, or government figures who might have been involved or had knowledge. People are getting fired just by association, like Mona Juul, Norway’s ambassador to Jordan, whose husband dined with Epstein weeks before he was arrested, and whose children were set to receive $5 million each in a will Jeffrey Epstein signed two days before he died, weird.

In the UK, that leaky Andy lost his entire prince-ship, and now British PM Keir Starmer is in trouble because he appointed Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the US in spite of knowing of at least some of his former association with Epstein.

And Poland is getting right to the point: Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced authorities there have opened their own investigation into any potential Polish victims, but also Epstein’s connection to Russian secret services, because, he says, it all sure looks, smells, and quacks like a KGB honeytrap.

“More and more leads, more and more information, and more and more commentary in the global press all relate to the suspicion that this unprecedented pedophilia scandal was co-organized by Russian intelligence services. “I don’t need to explain how serious this possibility would be for Poland’s national security. If Russian services co-organised this scheme, it can only mean one thing, that they may hold compromising material on many leaders who remain active today.”

Epstein and Maxwell’s child rape schemes predated any known Russian contacts, though. It sounds more like Epstein had the scheme, then brought the Russians in on it.

Epstein’s attempted contacts with Russian officials appear to have started in 2013, coincidentally the same year Trump traveled to Moscow to attend the Miss Universe pageant, appear in an oligarch’s son’s music video, and to try to sell the Russians on the idea of a Trump Tower Moscow.

Epstein emailed former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak that Thorbjørn Jagland, then the secretary general of the Council of Europe, wanted to introduce him to Putin. Jagland, Epstein said, “is going to see putin in sochi” and said he’d asked him, Epstein, to make himself available to meet with Putin “to explain how russia can structure deals in order to encourage western investment.” Epstein had demands of his own, though, he told Barak: “Putin asked that i meet him in st petersburg the same time as his economic conference I told him no, . If he wants to meet he will need to set aside real time and privacy, lets see what happens.”

Then, in 2014, then-director of the MIT Media Lab Joi Ito wrote to Epstein, “I wasn’t able to convince Reid [Hoffman] to change his schedule to go to meet Putin with you. ;-)”

If that direct meeting ever happened or not we may never know, as Russian infosec is probably better than a gmail account, and Epstein is a known braggart. But a transcontinental friendship did soon follow! Epstein became close comrades with Sergei Belyakov, then Deputy Minister of Economic Development, and later head of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum Foundation, which runs the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Belyakov is also a graduate of the FSB Academy which prepares Russian intelligence officers, and he ALSO served as an advisor to the Deputy Director General of Oleg Deripaska’s Basic Element Industrial Group, remember that guy, Putin’s favorite oligarch, the one who paid Paul Manafort many millions of dollars and helped introduce him to the Ukrainians? Throwback! And then Trump tried to get Deripaska unsanctioned, so many moons ago.

In a 2015 email to Peter Thiel, Epstein referred to Belyakov as “my very good friend.” Epstein passed along advice to try to help Russian companies avoid the sanctions following Putin’s invasion of Crimea. And Belyakov helped Epstein deal with problems, like one “Guzel Ganieva. she is attempting to blackmail a group of powerful biznessman in New York, it is bad for business for everyone involved.”

PREVIOUSLY!

And in a 2016 exchange between Belyakov and Epstein, Belyakov tells Epstein that he has started a new position with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) — the country’s sovereign wealth fund — and that he was looking to attract investment for Russian projects.

“I will do anything [that] is helpful to you,” Epstein wrote to Belyakov in another email later that same week.

Belyakov also helped Epstein’s assistant Svetlana (Lana) Pozhidaeva get an O-1 talent visa to the US, writing a letter:

“Svetlana has been helping our Organizing Committee since 2014, advising upon the Western participants and ensuring cooperation between Western business leaders and Russian authorities. It was an honor having Svetlana participate in the Forum in 2014 and I am looking forward to hearing her speak at the Forum this year.”

And Pozhidaeva was not just a model: She was educated at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, a training ground for Russian diplomats and known as an incubator for the KGB. She was photographed for the first time in December 2010 leaving Epstein’s mansion with Prince Andrew, it’s a small mir after all.

Epstein was also in contact with Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, who died suddenly in June 2018; Epstein had even offered to help Churkin’s son, Maxim, get a job doing wealth management in New York.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who sure has been lying his ass off about a much longer and closer relationship with Epstein than he ever let on — and who literally was in a business partnership with Epstein a full nine years after he claimed he’d never darken his door again — did call Epstein the greatest blackmailer of all time.

In short, we have seen only the tip of a very large and disgusting iceberg. It seems Epstein handed out children for rape like a bank would hand out a toaster for new accounts to high-level men all over the world. How many men participated, and how many knew about it and never told a soul? And what was Steve Bannon’s role?

Tick tock, perverts.

Some accountability would be nice!

[CNN / AP]

Want to donate just once?