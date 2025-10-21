Who would have thought? (Paul Ingrassia is the one on the right who isn’t Andrew Tate.)

On Thursday, the Senate will hold a confirmation hearing for Paul Ingrassia, the right-wing podcaster Trump has nominated to lead the Office of Special Counsel — the previously independent agency tasked with, among other things, protecting federal employees from discrimination and issuing advice on the Hatch Act. This is his second attempted confirmation hearing, as the first one was postponed due to concerns about the fact that he just passed the bar a year ago and had a habit of palling around with professional neo-Nazis and misogynists (see above photo with Andrew Tate, whom he somehow “represented” before he actually became a lawyer).

So it probably should not come as too much of a surprise that Ingrassia is the latest Republican to have his very racist comments in a group chat leaked to Politico by two fellow Republicans who felt his Nazi shit was a step too far, even for them.

Shall we take a look at some of his greatest hits?

“Paul belongs in the Hitler Youth with Ubergruppenfuhrer Steve Bannon,” said one chat participant.

“I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it,” he responded.

The comment was made in reference to a campaign staffer tasked with minority outreach in Georgia, who, according to Politico, Ingrassia felt “didn’t show enough deference to the Founding Fathers being white.”

It’s not entirely clear how one would even do that. By consistently pointing out, during minority outreach, that the “founding fathers” were a bunch of white guys? People usually know that, since they were the only people with any rights back then and all. Of course, Ingrassia himself wasn’t too deferential to the founding fathers beyond the fact that they were white guys, suggesting in the chat that they were wrong to say that all men were created equal.

“We need competent white men in positions of leadership,” he wrote at one point. The founding fathers were wrong that all men are created equal. […] We need to reject that part of our heritage.”

Prior to that, he posted a picture of several paintings of said founding fathers, stating that “We should celebrate white men and western civilization and I will never back down from that.”

To be fair, Ingrassia is a mean-spirited, ignorant little twerp with clown eyebrows. He looks like a haunted Victorian doll. What does he have to make him feel “superior” beyond being a white guy? I certainly can’t think of anything.

In that same chat, Ingrassia used an especially despicable and bizarrely outdated Italian-American slur for Black people.

“No moulignon holidays … From kwanza [sic] to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,” he wrote, adding. “Every single one needs to be eviscerated.”

“Moulignon,” I will tell you, comes from “melanzana,” the Italian word for eggplant, and it’s not something I have ever heard anyone actually use as a slur in real life, outside of The Sopranos or a Spike Lee movie.

Speaking of bizarrely outdated racial slurs, Ingrassia’s take on former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was that one should “Never trust a chinaman or Indian. NEVER.”

During a discussion about how Democrats had supposedly made Black people into victims (though some might argue that it was racist white people, like Paul Ingrassia, who did that), Ingrassia wrote “Blacks behave that way because that’s their natural state … You can’t change them,” adding, “Proof: all of Africa is a shithole, and will always be that way.”

Honestly, it’s pretty impressive that they can have such a conversation with someone like Ingrassia and then conclude that Black people and Democrats are simply imagining all of the racism and victimization, for the purpose of making Republicans feel bad or something.

At another point, Ingrassia wrote “MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs.”

This, unfortunately, appears to be in line with the Trump administration’s policies regarding that holiday and others. Earlier this year, the Defense Intelligence Agency announced that it would “pause” observances of “Pride Month, Black History Month, Martin Luther King’s Birthday, Holocaust Days of Remembrance, Juneteenth” and other similar cultural events, we guess in order to avoid upsetting the delicate sensibilities of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Edward Andrew Paltzik, a lawyer representing Ingrassia (who previously represented Donald Trump in a $10 billion lawsuit against the New York Times and Penguin Random House for saying mean things about him) initially told Politico that Ingrassia’s comments were taken out of context and meant to satirize the Left’s characterization of the Right as being Nazis.

“Looks like these texts could be manipulated or are being provided with material context omitted. However, arguendo, even if the texts are authentic, they clearly read as self-deprecating and satirical humor making fun of the fact that liberals outlandishly and routinely call MAGA supporters ‘Nazis,’” he wrote.

Later, he wrote back, claiming that the texts were digitally altered by AI, maybe after realizing that there was no context in which any of these statements would be considered “humor” by any reasonable person.

“In this age of AI, authentication of allegedly leaked messages, which could be outright falsehoods, doctored, or manipulated, or lacking critical context, is extremely difficult,” he said. “What is certain, though, is that there are individuals who cloak themselves in anonymity while executing their underhanded personal agendas to harm Mr. Ingrassia at all costs. We do not concede the authenticity of any of these purported messages.”

The only problem with that is that the messages are entirely consistent with the views that Ingrassia has shared throughout his very short career as a lawyer. Previously, he wrote that “exceptional white men are not only the builders of Western civilization, but are the ones most capable of appreciating the fruits of our heritage,”

He also tweeted that the descendants of slaves should pay reparations to the descendants of slave owners; that Ukraine flags should be replaced with confederate flags (which he specified were not “hate speech,” adding that anyone who disagrees knows “zilch” about American history); that it is “[t]ime for [Donald Trump] to declare martial law and secure his re-election!” in 2020; that disliking Donald Trump is a “dogwhistle” for “anti-white racism”; and that “Israel/Palestine” is a “psyop” like “covid/vaccine,” Ukraine, and BLM. Because sure, who wouldn’t create a century-long dispute or invent the existence of racist cops, or a Russian invasion, just to mess with Paul Ingrassia’s head? It only makes sense. He’s a known fan and associate of white supremacist Nick Fuentes and, again, proudly associated with Andrew Tate.

It is actually hard to imagine why he would deny the authenticity of these chats when there is so little daylight between them and what he has said publicly.

Donate Just Once!

So far, Senate majority leader John Thune of South Dakota and Rick Scott of Florida (who this seems out of character for) have said they will not support Ingrassia’s nomination, and Thune says he won’t get confirmed. “He’s not going to pass,” says Thune. He says the White House should pull the nomination. though others have been more circumspect. Homeland Security Committee Chair Rand Paul of Kentucky and Joni Ernst of Iowa have not outright said they oppose his nomination but indicated that it was still up in the air as to whether they would. “We’re going to have to hear from him, but I’m sorry, he’s got an uphill battle,” said Ernst.

Meanwhile, Paul is encouraging the White House to “count the votes,” hint hint.

Also, Ingrassia also has lost the support of Senators Ron Johnson and James Lankford.

“I’m not supporting him,” Scott said. “I can’t imagine how anybody can be antisemitic in this country. It’s wrong.” “I have tons of questions for him,” Lankford said, adding he “can’t imagine supporting that.”

Like Paul and Ernst, Scott, Lankford and Johnson are all on the Homeland Security Committee, the one Ingrassia is set to testify for, and which has to vote his nomination out of committee. Besides those, there are only three other Republican committee members.

So the math indeed does not appear to be mathing!

Given the reluctance of Republican officials (and vice presidents) to denounce all of the Nazi shit that the “Young Republicans” (20-30 year old Republicans) were saying in their secret chat, it seems highly likely that the response to this from many others will be something along the lines of “They could have been faked, and even if they weren’t, he’s just a 30-year-old lawyer that President Trump wants to appoint to lead the Office of Special Counsel! A wee babe in the woods! Who could possibly hold him accountable for saying such things?” because this is what they do now.

We’re sure Donald Trump will manage to find a job for Ingrassia that doesn’t require Senate confirmation.

[Politico / Politico]

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!