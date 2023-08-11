Tabs gif from your friend Martini Glambassador

The news from Hawaii continues to be grim. 55 confirmed dead, and that’s almost certain to rise. The fires are closer to being contained, but still burning, President Biden has declared a federal disaster, and emergency assistance is starting to make it to the islands, including a team from chef José Andrés’s humanitarian nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Look for the helpers.

Sen. Bryan Schatz (D-Hawaii) posted video to TwitterX of a historic 150-year-old banyan tree in Lahaina, which is still standing but badly burned. It’s uncertain whether the tree, a beloved local landmark and gathering place, will survive; it may simply be too badly burned. [Guardian]

The devastation of Lahaina on Maui is nearly complete, with many historic buildings burned to the ground. If you’re able to make a donation, Hawaii News Now has a list of Hawaii-based nonprofits that are getting help where it’s needed. [NBC News / Hawaii News Now]

Here’s an overview from the PBS Newshour:

Did you think we’d reached the end of new grifting revelations about Clarence Thomas? Haha, you naive thing you. [ProPublica]

Special Counsel Jack Smith has suggested a date of January 2, 2024 for the start of Donald Trump’s election-stealing trial, because hell yes let’s go. Team Trump is likely to be OK with January 2, as long as it’s, say, 2032. [Politico]

In Michigan Thursday, the last nine of 16 fake electors were arraigned on criminal charges for participating in the scheme to throw out the results of the 2020 election, if only Mike Pence had been as delusional as everyone in Trump World expected him to be. All 16 of those charged have pleaded not guilty because not a one of ‘em has the least bit of integrity. [AP]

America’s Dumbest Senator, Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama?) may actually live in Florida, not in Alabama, the state he allegedly represents. [WaPo]

Sen. Joe Manchin (D? - West Virginia) is “seriously” thinking about leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent. Or maybe to run for president as one. Or to become an actual CO2 molecule. [Axios]

The family of Henrietta Lacks, who died in 1951 but whose cell cultures have been a crucial part of biomedical research worldwide, are suing a biotech company they accuse of profiting from the cells without permission. The family settled a similar lawsuit just over a week ago. [AP]

Melissa Dungan, a wingnut school board trustee in Conroe, Texas claims a first-grader in the district was so “traumatized” by a classroom poster showing children of all different colors holding hands that the poor child had to transfer into a different class, and WTF? She’s demanding that such “symbols of personal ideologies” be banned. Another trustee, Stacy Chase, asked the right question: “Just so I understand, you are seriously suggesting that you find objectionable, a poster indicating that all are included.” [KTRK-TV]

In California Thursday, Aditya Pai, a Democratic candidate hoping to win the congressional seat of Republican Michelle Steel, seemed to drop his campaign, then later announced that he was still in the race. Pai sent supporters an unusually confessional email in the morning to say he was calling it quits due to a “lack of joy.” He’d discovered that he just might not be cut out for politics, writing “Life is short. […] I believe one should enjoy their work. For the past four months, I have not enjoyed mine.”

Then in the afternoon, Pai sent a second email explaining that the first one shouldn’t have been sent at all; it was mistakenly sent by “a now former aide,” and he’d only written it as an “emotional processing exercise after an exhausting glimpse into the political machine.” Pai explained hat he meant what he said in the first message, but also that, disillusioning as he found the process, he’s definitely still in the race, and he’s ready to share even more.

Pai is also in third place in polling for the Democratic primary, and most of his staff quit by the end of the day Thursday. We’re glad he’s processing all this, at least. [Daily Beast]

Woohoo! A Wonkette party is coming to Michigan!

Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please subscribe, or if you prefer, you could make a one-time donation using the button below.

Want To Donate Just Once?