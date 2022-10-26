We've spoken today about Ted Cruz's stupid and bad new book about voter fraud, which doesn't include any actual voter fraud. From what we can tell (we ain't read it, not gonna, no never) the parts that even try to talk about voter fraud lean heavily on the debunked bullshit from Dinesh D'Souza's book, movie, cartoon, and pornographic live-action furry convention 2,000 Mules .

And wouldn't you know it, there's 2,000 Mules news today! You'll remember that the book was pulped by wingnut conservative publisher Regnery at the end of August because of (SHOCK SHOCK SURPRISE SHOCK WHO WHAT NOW?) how it had errors of some kind. Errors in a Dinesh D'Souza creation? This could not be! Dominion Voting Systems must have sent 2,000 mules into D'Souza's house to drop some lie facts into his manuscript!

NPR reports on the actual changes that had to be made to D'Souza's book to make it publishable, now that the new version is out. (Note that we typed "publishable" and not "good" or "true" or "factual." No real news organization is out there like "Hot damn, Dinesh D'Souza's book is true now!)

First, there was a part where D'Souza named the names of real actual nonprofit organizations that he said did "ballot trafficking." That has been changed to not name the names of real actual nonprofit organizations. Also, according to NPR, some of the other claims in this area have been "softened." Where it used to say "doing vote trafficking," it now says "potentially storing ballots." You betcha.

It would appear, then, that this Dinesh D'Souza tweet from back in the summer may no longer be operable.

“I am going to reveal the names of several of these nonprofit stash houses in my book “2000 Mules” that comes out in late August” — Dinesh D'Souza (@Dinesh D'Souza) 1656786425

As NPR explains, he named five names. And now they are not named anymore. He should have tweeted, "I am going to name names, and then my publisher is going to hit backspace a whole bunch of times until the names are gone."

Wonkette covered a number of the reactions from those groups D'Souza named back in September, and that was the blog post where Wonkette, a well-regarded psychic, typed, "You know, we won't really be all that surprised if the October re-release of the book doesn't include the names of any nonprofits at all" and "Call it a hunch!"

Around that same time, True the Vote, the weirdo malarkey bonkers election denial group that was deeply involved in D'Souza's shit movie, also distanced itself from D'Souza's shit book, saying it "had no participation in this book, and has no knowledge of its contents." Very ringing endorsement!

One of the nonprofit voting access groups no longer accused in the new-and-still-crap version of D'Souza's book gave a statement to NPR. It is a funny statement:

"We're always happy when someone who has been discredited takes our name out of their mouths," said a New Georgia Project spokesperson in a message to NPR.

NPR reports that Bad Book 2.0, instead of naming names like "New Georgia Project," now says this:

“@DineshDSouza Instead of naming names, D'Souza now writes: "True the Vote shared their names with me and has offered to make them available as needed to the appropriate law enforcement authorities."” — Tom Dreisbach (@Tom Dreisbach) 1666729888

We understand why D'Souza wouldn't include it if those "appropriate law enforcement authorities" responded by making giant jack-off motions and locking the doors.

Other parts of D'Souza's original book "purported to link election fraud to antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement," and those parts have now been completely covered up with Wite-Out. The creators of the database that both the shit book and the shit movie used to make those claims said their database — the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) — was being improperly used, and that every one of D'Souza's citations of it was "incorrect or misleading."

NPR has way more details on that database, but the Cliffs' Notes version is that now every reference to that database is gone from the book. Womp womp.

Of course, as is the case with so much rightwing grifting, the damage is done. Just the other day, we typed about abjectly stupid voters in southwest Virginia who host weekly screenings of the 2,000 Barely Legal Mules movie. As NPR notes, Donald Trump loves it.

Just yesterday, Steve Bannon told his viewers that that it's not intimidation that there are armed MAGA thug vigilantes in camo watching dropboxes in Arizona. His vile guest, Cleta Mitchell, who's one of Donald Trump's chief election ratfuckers and who's been training MAGA poll "watchers," agreed. Bannon said, "We're not going to have this stolen, you're not going to have 2000 mules situation in these boxes."

You know, the 2,000 Mules situation that's entirely made-up, that's just been laughably debunked over and over and over again.

Mission accomplished for America's insurgent fascist movement, we guess.

