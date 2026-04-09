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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
27m

OT: He's running!

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NEW: Pope Leo XIV met with David Axelrod this morning.

Axelrod was chief strategist for President Obama in his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaign.

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
29m

I'm seriously wondering where all these chuckleheads went to law school. I'm also seriously starting to believe Elle Wood's question to her pinhead boyfriend after she got into Harvard Law: "What? Like it's hard?"

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