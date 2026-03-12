Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

I believe George Santos is also guilty of cornichon smuggling. Yes that is a tiny dick joke.

Reply
Share
2 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
12m

I am wondering if my landlord approved the pet elephant my upstairs neighbors seem to have adopted.

Reply
Share
6 replies
424 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture