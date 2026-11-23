The Trump administration pulled Markwayne Mullin, Homeland Security secretary, off the TV this weekend, since he was embarrassing the regime so much. Let’s dive in to see who filled his dumbass boots on the Sunday shows!

DNI Jay Clayton

The most prominent replacement for Mullin was Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton. Appearing on CNN’s State Of The Union, ABC’s This Week, and Fox News Sunday, Clayton demonstrated that he’s got a low supply of his required titular asset.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Clayton about former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang being maybe honeypotted by a Chinese spy. (Just kidding, he was just reinstated, as of like right now! LOLOL!)

Bash was astonished by how poorly he handled that:

BASH: She's suspected of being a Chinese spy. Is Alice Huang a spy?



CLAYTON: [T]his is a matter under investigation. […] I'm going to let that investigation play out.



BASH: You're the Director of National Intelligence […]



CLAYTON: Dana, It's appropriate […] to let that investigation play out.

WTF?

Jonathan Karl asked Clayton on ABC if he, you know, as the DNI, at least knew the whereabouts of Alice Huang.

KARL: Do you know where Alice Huang is right now?



CLAYTON: I can't tell you that. I do not.



KARL: There are reports that she's in China



CLAYTON: Oh.

“Oh”? Why is an ABC host telling the guy overseeing every intelligence agency in our country where the alleged spy is?

At least Huang and China didn’t get the intel about the US’s most advanced AI chips, like some kind of Carmen Sandiego plot, right?

On Fox News with host Shannon Bream:

BREAM: Can you say with any certainty that the highest level technology has not bled into Chinese hands?



CLAYTON: […] Yes, there are chips that have ended up in places they should not …

Oh.

Clayton elaborated further about that on CNN, but it was even less reassuring:

BASH: [C]an you reassure Americans that China did not get access to Nvidia advanced [..] AI chips?



CLAYTON: Well, let's be absolutely clear. The Nvidia top-of-the-line chips are the coin of the realm. They are what everybody wants. […] I expect that there are channels through which China was able to get ahold of them. […]



BASH: And they were successful? China has these chips?



CLAYTON: Yes, it appears, based on the facts alleged in the indictment, that those chips -- that there was access to those chips, yes.

Incredible.

But wait, Jay Clayton wasn’t done embarrassing himself on CNN or ABC! Both Dana Bash and Jonathan Karl pressed Clayton about this bizarre TruthSocial post from Donald Trump depicting the moment in China when he scampered across the floor to embrace Russian President Vladimir Putin and call him “My Friend.”

Clayton defended it like a sycophantic stooge:

BASH: Do you think Putin is a friend of the United States?



CLAYTON: The president is the greatest conductor of foreign policy in a very challenging time that we have seen. […] Whatever language he wants to use, I trust him completely.

We haven’t seen bootlicking like that, well, since the Trump picture above.

Clayton called the summit between Trump and the two dictators he’s most subservient to “remarkable” and a “historic, historic picture.” He did allow that Putin “is not America’s friend in Ukraine,” but again, he trusts Trump completely.

He also wasn’t willing to affirm on ABC that the January 6 terrorist attack was, well, an “attack.”

Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary and recent Cheesecake Factory patron Scott Bessent appeared on CBS’s Face The Nation:

This is how Bessent described AI implementation causing cyber outages:

BESSENT: I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine. Your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency.

We have an anti-vaxxer, brain-wormed fuckmook helping usher in the return of measles, and this is when they suddenly think vaccine science is great?

John Kennedy

We conclude with Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who was on NBC’s Meet The Press with host Kristen Welker and did his discount Foghorn Leghorn routine to give his take on Jensen Huang:

Maybe it’s that this pre-prepared zinger was not as downright annoying or racist as his usual. Or maybe it’s that he followed it up with these threatening-sounding words toward Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick:

KENNEDY: I’m more interested in talking to Howard Lutnick and to Scott Bessent. It appears to me, I emphasize, “appears,” that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips.

But this might be the only time we were able to tolerate Kennedy for a whole appearance.

Seems we got our thing to be thankful for early.

Have a Thanksgiving week.

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