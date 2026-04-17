Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
7m

“United States has determined in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of this criminal case is in the interests of justice.”

That’s a fucking lie.

The judges should force the DOJ lawyers to show up and explain how it’s “in the interests of justice,” exactly.

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
8m

For those playing at home, this is just step one in getting the government to give them millions of dollars.

I tell ya kids, we're in the wrong businesses.

Crime may not pay, but committing the crimes the State likes is hella profitable . . .

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