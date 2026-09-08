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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1h

Miasma, Pestilence, Calamity, and Destitution...the Republican Way!

Take a bow, millions of Bigot-Americans. You are indeed the baddies for bringing this unreconstructed death cult of a party into power. And for a fair number of you, this will be a spectacular self-own.

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
1hEdited

OT Breaking: "Trump tells how he was at the Twin Towers when they collapsed, picked off ground by big firefighters."

No, he is actually claiming this.

https://xcancel.com/atrupar/status/2097343741845524684?s=20

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