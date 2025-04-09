Not content to simply enjoy the fresh fascism that they have at home, the leadership of Trumpmuskistan would like to export their brand of racist fascism around the world. And if a country does not want Russian bots barraging social media users with pro-fascist, racist, or antisemitic messages, well, they’re just FREEDOM HATERS quashing FREE SPEECH.

Romania is one such country! Tulsi Gabbard and JD Vance have been complaining about the Romanian elections, and now Don Junior, greasiest son of all, shall be traveling there on April 28 for an event called “Trump Business Vision 2025,” as part of an Eastern European tour that will also include Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade, and Sofia, right before Romania’s delayed-for-a-month election takes place on May 4.

And why was Romania’s election delayed for a month, and what is this suppressed speech they are talking about? Did some student get thrown in jail for writing an op-ed criticizing Israel in the school newspaper or something? Tired laugh.

No, what happened was a hard-right Russia-loving vaccine-denying guy, a previously unknown UN soil expert named Călin Georgescu, was running for president there, and polling in the single digits. But, then, yet, somehow he surprise-won in a first-round election last November, right after Romania’s election infrastructure was (allegedly) cyber-attacked by Russia for his benefit, and illegal TikTok bots were allegedly deployed in Romania by some outside “state actor” that probably rhymes with Smusha, though of course Smusha denies it. And also, more than a million unexplained Euros also mysteriously appeared in Georgescu’s coffers. HM!

Georgescu’s win was annulled by Romania’s constitutional court, an election-redo was ordered, and Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau ruled that Georgescu was not qualified to run on account of all the hinkiness. Now Georgescu is being criminally investigated for “incitement to actions against the constitutional order,” the “communication of false information,” and involvement in the establishment of an organization “with a fascist, racist or xenophobic character.”

“They just arrested the person who won the most votes in the Romanian presidential election. This is messed up.” Elon lamented on X. Whined Junior at the time, “Another Soros/Marxist attempt at rigging the outcome & denying the will of the people.”

What kind of a world is it when it’s illegal for a guy to take money from an outside country to deploy fascist, racist disinformation bots?! Why, if such a thing was illegal in America, Musk himself would have been in hot water a long time ago. Remember how he took Russian money to buy X?

And Musk makes it sound like Georgescu was thrown in prison like some kind of common Andrew Tate, but Georgescu was only detained for a few hours and asked questions while police searched 47 properties linked to him (gee, that’s a lot of property for a soil expert). And Georgescu has been ordered by prosecutors not to appear in the media or create any new social media accounts for the next 60 days.

Romania is a sovereign country and can have whatever laws it wants about TikTok bots, or if candidates can qualify to run after mysterious possibly-Russian money appears in their accounts. The FREE SPEECH irony of how Trump sure did not have a problem pushing for TikTok to be banned for “security reasons” based on zero evidence when he felt like it was being used against him (before changing his mind after TikTok algorithms appeared to be coincidentally flooded with his message). And can you imagine if, say, UN Elections Observers decided it was their business to weigh in on how the US runs its elections? You’d never hear the end of the squealing.

And so now that the Romanian far-Right is unable to harness the awesome power of TikTok to spread its message, they’re importing the next best thing to try to win hearts and minds for the right wing there: greasy Junior flapping his numb gums about how Romania letting Russia meddle in elections is FREE SPEECH.

The US is also now considering pulling 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, including in Romania. You know, the ones who are there to encourage the Russians to keep their pierogi-pickin’ руки to themselves and stay the fuck out of Western Europe. But maybe the Big Man will change his mind if Romania does him a favor though and lets right-wing messages flourish? Gee, are we cynical to think that?

In case you’re not old enough to remember, Romania fought very hard to shake off Eastern Bloc authoritarianism and the 24-year-long Marxist-Leninist-Communist rule of their strongman, Romanian Communist Party (PCR) General Secretary Nicolae Ceaușescu. Remember that guy? After the collapse of the Soviet Union, he and his wife were shot against a fucking wall on Christmas in 1989, after a one-hour trial. He was a brutal dictator, allegedly responsible for the deaths of 60,000 people, and also Romania’s draconian anti-abortion decree that led to thousands of Romanian orphans in institutions, most of whom were not orphans but children whose parents could not afford to feed them.

In 1991 Romania adopted a new constitution to make themselves a republic, with a bicameral parliament and a president elected every five years, and have worked their way up to an 82 percent “freedom score.” (Not bad, the US scores 84 percent.) Like their neighbor to the north, Ukraine, and unlike Trump, they have no delusions about Russia’s imperialist ambitions.

But maybe the spectacle of Junior in his hair gel ranting about (((George Soros))) and immigrants will change their minds. Another far-right candidate, George Simion, is currently polling the highest at 35 percent, so there’s a sizable chance Junior could make a difference and Romania could still wind up with a pro-Russian-talking-point president, after all that.

Hey, perhaps while Junior’s there he can visit Jean-Claude Van Damme in prison. Having sex with trafficked women, it’s kind of like free speech for the penis, if you think about it.

SIGH.

[CEPA / New York Times archive link / NBC / Axios / EuroNews]

