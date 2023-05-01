Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme on his dad's knockoff Twitter site Truth Social this weekend. Trigger warning, it's a picture of a woodchipper with a sign that says "Family Friendly Drag Show," and at the entrance to the woodchipper it says, "This way to the children." The idea that drag queens are dangerous to children is of course a right-wing Christian lie, because baseless accusations about hurting kids is one of right-wing Christians' favorite lies when they target minority groups and other marginalized people. It's often projection, as we've discussed before and as we will discuss again in this post.

Here is a screengrab of the meme. He captioned it "Solid start," and lots of people on his dad's knockoff Twitter site Truth Social have liked and "ReTruthed" it. Tons of supportive comments.

These garbage fascists are escalating. JoeMyGod shares a report from GLAAD detailing the exponential rise in violent attacks and hate protests against drag shows since last year, 166 since the beginning of 2022. It's come along with a rise in viciously anti-LGBTQ+ political candidates campaigning on lies about drag performers, and America's most prominent right-wing extremist and terrorist organizations are getting in on the action.

It's a comprehensive report, and they're updating it as America's fascists continue to show their asses.

Speaking of that, this past Saturday, literally the same day as Junior's post, Nazis showed up at an adults-only drag brunch in Columbus, Ohio, to terrorize and frighten people, carrying a banner that said, "There will be blood." You know, because it's all about protecting kids.

Here is a video of that:

“HAPPENING NOW nazis are terrorizing a drag event in Columbus, Ohio” — maskbloc614 (@maskbloc614) 1682790260

This feels like a good time to do the thing we've been doing a lot lately when we write about right-wing, mostly white, mostly Christian, 100 percent fascist motherfuckers targeting drag performers and trans people and gay folks and literally everybody who doesn't conform to their vision for a new Nazi America.

We mentioned that so much of it is projection, because if you actually look at the statistics and read the news, it becomes quickly apparent that kids are far more likely to be in danger around Christian leaders than they are around drag performers. Every week, there are just tons of headlines about conservative Christian leaders — Protestant and Catholic, pastors, priests, youth group leaders, teachers, elders, deacons, and so forth — accused or convicted of hurting kids. Considering how frequently it happens, one starts to get the feeling that these people don't actually give a shit about protecting kids even a little bit.

Here are some American headlines from the last week. As always, we appreciate the work JoeMyGod does in keeping track of and aggregating all these stories from around the country.

Former missionary found guilty of sexual abuse (of a child, in Iowa)

Department of Homeland Security arrests former STM teacher, investigating for more victims (former Catholic high school teacher, Louisiana, whole lotta fucked up shit in that article)

Maricopa pastor, 68, charged with lewd and lascivious acts with girl

Lincoln County Man Gets 19 Years for Spying on Catholic Church Bathroom (there is so much more with that guy, a Catholic teacher of eighth graders, but get this, HE WAS ARRESTED UPON HIS RETURN FROM THE ANTI-ABORTION "MARCH FOR LIFE" HATE RALLY IN DC. He waschaperoning the youths on that trip!)

Former Michigan priest pleads guilty in criminal sexual conduct case (criminal sexual conduct with a minor)

That's just the last week. Honestly it's usually more than five headlines. In all the times we've made lists of conservative Christians accused or convicted of raping or abusing kids or getting caught with child porn or any other related situation, it's never been just five headlines .

Tell us more about the drag queens, though, you goddamned fucking Nazis.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?