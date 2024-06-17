Our grandfather made this same face when he was 78 and constantly napping in his easy chair.

A funny thing happened to Donald Trump on his way to speak at a Black church in Detroit this weekend. Which is that mostly white people showed up.

Okay, that’s not so much funny as it is completely expected. Donald Trump could draw an all-white crowd to the Apollo Theater as an opening act for the Staple Singers.

Trump was at the 180 Church to participate in a roundtable, ostensibly with the Black community, we guess? Unfortunately for him and hopefully for his wider campaign, the audience was mostly the same white people who love to hear him claim his administration did more for Black people than any president since Abraham Lincoln. This got lots of cheers from, again, the mostly white crowd. They eat that shit up.

Meanwhile, the pastor of 180 Church, Lorenzo Sewell, admitted that most of the Black people he told about the upcoming event laughed in his face. Some asked him why he invited the devil to speak at his church.

Here, let’s play Where’s Waldo with this video of the event, only Waldo is every Black person in the audience inside the church and hanging around outside waiting to be admitted:

Trump’s claims in that video about everything he did for the Black community are, again, hilarious. One claim is that he presided over the lowest Black unemployment and poverty rates in history. Which is not true, according to CNN. The poverty rate started declining in at least 2010 and has been trending downwards ever since. At best Trump’s policies did not reverse the trend until he ignored the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

He also claimed that his administration granted record federal funding to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Which is true only in that he signed a bill that Congress sent him, but otherwise was not involved in writing the legislation. Really, HBCUs receive federal funding from a whole bunch of different sources and would have continued receiving this funding even if Trump had had the same education policies as Orval Faubus.

But like we said, the white people who form his base and send letters to the editor defending him love that crap.

On Fox, Trump sycophant and Cruella De Vil impersonator Kellyanne Conway spent Sunday morning trying to spin the whole trip to Maria Bartiromo:

“You’ve got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people, and then at a Black church of course.”

Of course! Where else would Donald Trump be on a weekend, one of his many golf courses?

The “8,000 people” Kellyanne referred to appears to have been Trump’s other stop in Detroit, when he spoke at a Turning Point USA conference. TPUSA is famously an organization for the youths, but unsurprisingly, much like at 180 Church, most of his audience there appears to have been elderly white people. At least according to Mother Jones:

There’s further evidence of the conference demographic by the exhibit hall entrance, where attendees are greeted by the huge booth of one of the event’s biggest sponsors: the Association of Mature American Citizens—a conservative alternative to senior citizen powerhouse AARP.

AARP, the organization famously known for trying to replenish its membership ranks with people 40 years too young to want to join it.

I asked him about the age issue, and he suggested that Turning Point Action events were offered to a broader audience than the standard college confabs. Steve is 74, so he should know. He’s more of a contemporary of some of the People’s Convention biggest stars than [Charlie] Kirk is. Also on the speaker lineup: former Trump HUD secretary Ben Carson, 72; Trump advisor Roger Stone, 71; Steve Bannon, 70—and Trump, of course, just turned 78.

Steve was an attendee from Philadelphia who claimed to be a Democrat who “now felt more at home in MAGA world.” Good for him! He’s still not part of the youth vote.

We’ll end with this video from MSNBC on Sunday night. After interviewing Sewell, Charles Coleman Jr. interviewed Dr. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP, who basically called bullshit on Trump:

“It was not an outreach, it was an in-reach … He did not articulate any policy, he articulated the fact that he wanted to come and get some Black votes … ”

It was only four years ago that Trump called Detroit a “hellhole” and spent months claiming the Black poll workers in the city were rigging the election against him. Now he’s back to pretend he’s done great things for Black voters with zero sense of irony, which is something, along with intelligence, self-control, empathy, and control of his own bowels that he simply does not possess.

Joe Biden reportedly has his own troubles with the Black vote, according to some polling. But he’s still going to win it, while Donald Trump is still going to be comparing himself favorably to Abe Lincoln and wondering what else does he have to do, he even agreed to start renting apartments to them, didn’t he?

…We stand corrected, look at all this Black support Trump is getting across a vast geographic swath of America. Looking good, sir! Crooked Joe won’t know what hit him!

[Detroit Free Press / CNN / Mother Jones]

