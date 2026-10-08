Wonkette

Wonkette

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Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
4h

Saw my oncologist today.

My PSA is still fractional, all the other numbers line up, and my prostate cancer looks to be still in complete remission. He said there is no need for any further follow-up, although I'll continue to see a urologist.

WHEW!!

When I think of what I've read, here and elsewhere, about how horrible some cancer treatment can be, I realize how easy I got off. My radiation therapy was utterly painless.

Dear body: Thank you for responding so nicely to treatment. I promise to be nicer to you in return. Less booze and pot, more exercise, don't slack on diet. I can't afford to use up any more chances.

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MRK's avatar
MRK
4h

You know what all of this is a good argument for? Single payer healthcare.

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