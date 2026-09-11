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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
2h

I read Robyn's headline and everything everywhere all at once lost all meaning.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

OT: 𝘋𝘈𝘠-𝘺𝘶𝘮, Jeff.

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘇𝗻𝗶𝘁 𝗙𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘄𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗘𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘵𝘰𝘰.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-215186433

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