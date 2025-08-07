Donald Trump seems determined to humiliate himself and the United States, which is already reaching its structural humiliation breaking point, during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, assuming they happen and assuming we still have a country that’s able to host such an event by then.

He’s thinking of deploying the military! To attack we mean protect the Olympics! You know, the way he just deployed the military to attack we mean protect Los Angeles from the million-someodd undocumented people who live there peacefully and contribute to making the city run.

Trump announced Tuesday that he might deploy the military in order to keep LA “safe” during the Olympics. Because that’s what elite athletes want the biggest moments of their lives to look like! They just can’t wait to be surrounded by Pete Hegseth’s Gestapo-ized military of pig racists and date rapists — what, do you think by 2028 we’ll be recruiting any of America’s decent citizens anymore for military service? Haha — all with their itchy fingers on their triggers because they’re scared they’re gonna see a non-white person.

A reporter asked Trump about making sure LA was safe from fires during the Olympics:

“We’ll do anything necessary to keep the Olympics safe, including using our National Guard or military,” he said.

Um, OK, unhinged power-mad bitch.

He made the remark during an event announcing his handpicked task force of imbeciles, inbreds, and fuckups responsible for overseeing the Olympics. He is of course naming himself the chair of this task force. Hopefully he will have time for it, what with his duties picking people to sing “Memory” from CATS at the Kennedy Center and overseeing the construction of a ballroom addition to the White House so ugly and trashy, no world leader will ever be able to visit it again without making jokes under their breath.

We wouldn’t want Old Man Cankles to overextend himself. Maybe he can borrow some of the time he would normally spend trying to end the war in Ukraine, since Vladimir Putin is making it abundantly clear these days that Trump was always his bitch and never the other way around.

But really, though, is Trump up to such a job? Here’s Trump introducing the task force. His brain glitches as he tries to say ICE Glamour Shots Barbie Kristi Noem. Listen to him slurring his speech and accidentally calling her “Cristie Kerr,” like the famous golfer Cristie Kerr is in the room with him right now:

According to Trump’s executive order on the task force, it mostly just comprises the Cabinet members who make him feel safest, who always take their time when they’re licking his ass instead of just phoning it in. Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, JD Vance, etc.

But anyway, more embarrassing moments!

Here is Donald Trump babbling about water in California, at the Olympics event:

In this clip, Trump thanks Gene Sykes, chair of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee board of directors, for sucking his microdick and banning trans women from women’s sports, and slurs in frustration that nobody is clapping for that. He then declares that “The United States will not let men steal trophies from women at the 2028 Olympics.” Sure, bud.

Here is an absolutely unhinged question about whether Pam Bondi is going to prosecute any men who dress up as women and come to the Olympics to beat up American woman athletes:

And here is Trump being presented a full set of Olympic medals from 1984 by Casey Wasserman, the chair of LA28. Trump asks if he is allowed to “say that I won them athletically.”

Speaking of fellating the royal microdick, here is the White House’s tweet on that:

“Awarded,” not given as a gift. As if he did something to earn them.

If you want to watch the entire senile display, all the slurring of speech, all the embarrassing moments we skipped, and all the handpicked blondes laughing at his jokes and praising him, which is actually their only job besides Epstein files coverups, here’s the full video:

As we have argued here, it is entirely untenable for the United States under the thumb of this pissbaby dictator to be hosting the Olympics in 2028, and the World Cup next year. Because of Trump’s Nazi immigration policies, no country can be guaranteed that its athletes, support staffs, families, or fans will be safe, especially if they aren’t white.

Nothing about what we’ve written on the subject has changed.

But because there doesn’t seem to be a major institutional body that won’t humiliate and debase itself to bow down and suck off this dumbfuck 21st century Hitler, it may fall to the world’s citizens to boycott and ignore the events as appropriate. That includes all decent Americans.

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?