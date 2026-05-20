Wonkette

Wonkette

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Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
7h

"at least an extra half hour"

1st: You're complaining about more time having sex?

2nd: I'm not saying that zero folks are slow to orgasm or non-orgasmic, but 30 minutes ain't the minimum, dude. I speak from more than 30 minutes experience.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
8hEdited

Harry and Bear are moggies that are mogging the fuck out of that idiot!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-262148202?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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