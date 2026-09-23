Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
4h

The cruelest thing the press could do to Trump is to continue the boycott of the press feed. Silence for him is not golden; it's hell.

Reply
Share
13 replies
JustPixelz's avatar
JustPixelz
4h

I noticed Mamdani spoke to the importance of a free press and welcoming all viewpoint. Trump, of course, spoke about himself.

Reply
Share
10 replies
312 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture