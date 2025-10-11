Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
2hEdited

The older I get, the more tempting it is to believe that there are definite 'types' of people that will never, ever understand each other. I see people like Milei, Bolsonaro, Trump, Orban, and I am immediately struck by a *huge* negative reaction, without even needing to know their policies. They are *obvious* arrogant, macho assholes who think they know everything and display dismissive contempt toward huge swaths of people.

But some people see these disgusting motherf*ckers and... like what they see! Feel inspired! Want to show them their loyalty!

I don't get it, I will never get it. Those people, those voters, might as well be space aliens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
2h

Don't Soy For Me Argentina

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
309 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture