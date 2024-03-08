There once was a time, pre-COVID, when there was a bit of a backlash over the Jenny McCarthy “vaccines cause autism!” nonsense. Everyone was mad at the parents of unvaccinated children making Disneyland unsafe for everybody, so anti-vaxxers tried to pull this whole “How dare you call us anti-vaxxers, for that is a slur! We’re vaccine skeptics! We’re not opposed to all the vaccines, just some! And also we’re just asking questions!” schtick that we all knew was bullshit from the get.

But these days, they’re mask-off. The ridiculousness surrounding the COVID vaccine has emboldened them, and now they feel free to come out against all the vacceines.

Just last week, Children’s Health Defense, a ridiculous anti-vaccine group that was until quite recently helmed by “presidential candidate” Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took aim at other vaccines, including tetanus shots, the polio vaccine, and the smallpox vaccine, the latter of which no one gets anymore anywhere, because of how it was eradicated in 1980 … thanks to said vaccine.

You think I’m exaggerating, but …

One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 mass injection campaign is that it has awakened many to the notion that vaccines aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. The COVID-19 shots are so toxic, that even though the injuries are being swept under the carpet like never before, there are just so many of them that the carnage cannot be hidden.

Yeah, that’s not actually happening. I think the only “carnage” anyone saw was people claiming that the COVID vax made them magnetic because they were suddenly able to stick quarters to their body, despite the fact that modern coins are not magnetic and all you actually need to do that is a decent primer. Or other people claiming that every obituary that said someone “died suddenly” actually died from the vaccine.

And, because government and health authorities refuse to acknowledge the problem, many are now questioning all vaccines, not just the COVID-19 shot. “It’s a dark night of the soul when you wake up to it,” Humphries says.

Oh! I forgot to mention — this all comes out of an interview between known wacko Dr. Joseph Mercola and Suzanne Humphries, former nephrologist author of Dissolving Illusions, a book she wrote and has recently re-published with 200 new pages of nonsense she made up about vaccines.

It’s giving ‘self-published on Amazon’

There are so many gems in this interview that I truly don’t know where to start. Maybe at this part, where Humphries declares that doctors think there should be no doctors and that diseases that no longer exist got worse because of vaccines.

“Your whole world does get a bit shattered, because you start to realize that the entire medical system is corrupt and backwards and that there’s probably better ways to do just about everything. “And you know what? For 225 years, doctors have been saying that, and for 225 years, those doctors have been ignored. That’s one of the reasons we wrote the second book, ‘The Dissolving Illusions Companion book.’ “It’s another huge book, about 600 pages, with 230-something doctors giving different quotes about what they saw, boots on the ground, for smallpox vaccines to the toxoid vaccines to scarlet fever, typhoid, and the worsening of all diseases that occurred after they gave vaccines.”

I feel pretty confident that the last time I heard of anyone dying of any of those things I was in elementary school and either reading Little Women or playing The Oregon Trail, which suggests that they did not, in fact, get worse.

“Some of them basically come out and say, ‘The entire profession of medicine is a complete waste of time. [They’re doing] damage to humanity. It would be better if all the doctors just were taken off the Earth and for humanity to do nothing.’

Then maybe they should get other jobs and leave the medicine to people who know why medicine exists? Just a thought!

The best part of this whole thing, though, is where Dr. Humphries explains that the polio vaccine doesn’t work because it’s not a virus, which should come as a surprise to everyone who is not in an iron lung at the moment.

“Based on the available science, Humphries is convinced that one of the reasons the polio vaccine doesn’t work is because polio isn’t caused by an infectious virus. It’s caused by toxins. Poliovirus is a commensal virus that is completely harmless in the absence of toxic onslaught,” Mercola “explained.”

To be clear, poliovirus is definitely a virus and most people who use the word “toxins” in conjunction with human health issues are lying to you and most likely trying to sell you some snake oil.

If you are questioning whether polio got worse after the vaccine for it came out, allow me to point out that the one lady who is still in an iron lung is worried that she will no longer be able to obtain her iron lung accessories, on account of how they don’t make them anymore.

Now, sure — you don’t need a polio vaccine if you live in the US or a smallpox vaccine if you live anywhere, but you may still need a tetanus shot! Or not?

According to Humphries, there are no worthwhile vaccines, not even smallpox or tetanus, and certainly not the polio vaccine. She’s treated several cases of tetanus in the last five years, including in at least one fully vaccinated individual, using high-dose intravenous vitamin C and other essential nutrients.

“One of the reasons why this works is because tetanus is not a viral disease. It’s a bacterial disease caused by the Clostridium tetani bacterium, an obligate anaerobe. It can reside in soils, but it can also reside in your intestine where there’s no oxygen. “Oxygen is toxic to it. If you expose that organism to oxygen, as you do with vitamin C (because the metabolite of vitamin C is hydrogen peroxide), it’s instantaneously killed. Ozone therapy would likely be even more effective, for this reason. “So, if you get tetanus from a wound, the last thing you need is a tetanus shot or tetanus antibodies. All you need to do is apply ozone to the wound. It’ll instantly destroy the bacteria. Applying hydrogen peroxide would also work. As explained by Humphries, vitamin C is also a neutralizer of toxins, which is another reason it works.”

No. And, again, there’s no such thing as “body toxins.” You don’t need to “detoxify” anything, because that is what your liver is for.

On the bright side, there is literally zero danger in someone believing that the smallpox vaccine doesn’t work, because the last smallpox case we ever had was in 1980. There is almost no danger in believing the polio vaccine doesn’t work, so long as one does not travel to Afghanistan or Pakistan. However, someone who is under the delusion that these vaccines didn’t work, despite all the very clear evidence that they did, is far more likely to believe that the current vaccines we do need are not necessary either or, if they already believe, to simply dig their heels in even more. And that’s not good for any of us.

