Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

LOL If Wiles is in trouble that fits the pattern. Always send the ladies packing.

What a mess. Could you imagine what would be happening to Democrats everywhere if there was a Democratic White House operated in this slapdash manner?

I guess we'll see how many zacharias Wiles lasts for.

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Mighty Little Dog's avatar
Mighty Little Dog
5h

OT BREAKING!!!: New documentary reveals Lindsey Graham was a homosexual who hired multiple male escorts!! We are freaking shocked!!!

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